Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Reckless? Watch Out For These 3
The 12 signs that make up the zodiac all come with their own telltale traits and qualities. Some are more cautious, reserved, and methodical, for instance, while others are more impulsive, brash, and downright reckless.
And of course, while someone's zodiac sign can never guarantee someone will be reckless, the following three zodiac signs have a reputation for throwing caution to the wind.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Aries
If there's one sign known for being the most reckless of all, it would have to be Aries. Ruled by Mars, the planet of action, war, and aggression, it's no wonder these folks are always on the move.
They live their lives boldly and without apology, so don't expect them to beat around the bush or wait for the "right" moment. Once they've made their mind up, they immediately spring into action without thinking twice.
Sure, sometimes their antics can get them into trouble, but Aries certainly isn't concerned with upsetting authority figures—they answer to (and consider) no one. Some might call it reckless, but they just call it being themselves.
Sagittarius
The second most reckless sign is none other than Sagittarius, the free-spirited archer of the zodiac. Like Aries, Sagittarius is a fire sign, so these folks have plenty of energy and can be fairly impulsive as a result.
They're also ruled by Jupiter, the planet of growth and expansion—so if there's anything a Sag loathes, it's playing by the rules. They prefer to make up their own, which can definitely appear bold to the more cautious signs.
At the end of the day, Sag is the most adventurous sign, and you can't truly touch adventure without being a bit impulsive. They're not the type to weigh their options or carefully consider their plan; They will absolutely wing it.
Gemini
And finally, the third most reckless sign is cerebral Gemini. Unlike Aries and Sag, Gemini is an air sign, so their recklessness has a bit of a different flair. Namely, the things that come out of their mouth will leave the more reserved signs blushing.
Not to mention, Gemini moves at about a million miles per hour. With all that mental energy, they could never sit still—so they often think and act on their toes. They're curious to a fault, and their curiosity all too easily lends itself to being reckless.
The irony is, Gemini is ruled by Mercury, so these folks are incredibly intelligent. They know exactly what they're doing, even if their actions appear rash from the outside. They've already considered the consequences and decided they can live with them.
The takeaway
Again, it goes without saying that someone's zodiac sign can't guarantee they'll be reckless or impulsive. But in terms of the zodiac signs known for embodying those qualities, we have to give it up for Aries, Sag, and Gemini.