These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Have Beauty *And* Brains
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their strengths and weaknesses. Some are more intelligent, while others excel more in the looks department—and then there are a few signs who have both.
Before we get into it, it goes without saying that someone's zodiac sign can never guarantee they'll be gorgeous or intelligent, but the following three signs do have a reputation for beauty and brains.
P.S. Be sure to check for your sun, moon, and/or rising signs.
Gemini
The zodiac sign most likely to have beauty and brains is none other than...drumroll please...Gemini! People love to hate this witty and charming sign, but maybe it's just because Gemini has something they don't.
Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and information, Gemini is naturally a quick-thinker. They're smart, super adaptable, and can pretty much talk to anyone. This makes them feel warm and inviting to others, and with their youthful, almost elfish appearance, Geminis tend to age well and maintain a lively glow.
Libra
The second most likely zodiac sign to have beauty and brains is peace-and-love Libra. Not only is this sign ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, but they're an air sign, which gives them an intellectual flair.
Not to mention, Libra is easily the most fashion-forward zodiac sign, always on trend and taking the extra time to make themselves look (and feel) good. Other people can sense this about Libra, making them all the more enticing. Not only do they come off as poised, elegant, and well-kept, but they speak and carry themselves with that much grace, as well.
Virgo
Finally, we have meticulous and detail-oriented Virgo as the third most likely sign to have beauty and brains. Like Gemini, Virgo is ruled by Mercury, so they naturally have intelligence and a quick-wit at their disposal.
Virgo is also associated with the sixth house of self care, which makes them utterly obsessive about their routines. They probably have a perfectly curated skincare routine, morning smoothie, and workout combo that puts the rest of us to shame—and those results pay off. Like Libra, Virgo takes great care of themselves, so their physical attractiveness lines up with their intellect.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying these three signs are all definitely going to be beautiful geniuses—any zodiac sign can have beauty and brains in their own right. Nevertheless, in terms of which signs tend to be stereotypically attractive and smart, we have to give it up for Gemini, Libra, and Virgo.