Spirituality

Not All The Zodiac Signs Are Night Owls— But These 3 Definitely Are

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
February 28, 2025
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
February 28, 2025

The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their own preferences when it comes to winding down for bed. Some are happy to settle in early, for example, while others are more likely to be night owls.

Of course, someone's zodiac sign isn't a guarantee they'll stay up late every night, but these three come by their late night tendencies naturally.

And P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.

1.

Pisces

You're a sign that likes to live in your own world, Pisces, and the night provides you with the perfect opportunity to escape in whatever ways you see fit.

You prefer the quiet tranquility of the dark hours because they inspire your creative and sensitive side. And considering you're ruled by Neptune, the planet of spirituality and the imagination, it's no wonder you feel so in tune at night.

The funny thing is, you're known to be a dreamer—but more in the sense of daydreaming or fantasizing. That's what you're doing at night, rather than actually laying your head down and dreaming for real!

2.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius comes in number two on this list, as the second sign most likely to be a night owl. Similar to Pisces, Sagittarius lives for the freedom that nighttime provides.

Makes sense, considering Pisces was once ruled by Jupiter in ancient astrology. Today, however, Sagittarius is the only planet ruled by Jupiter, which is the planet of growth and expansion. And at night time, Sag feels expansive indeed.

With no regular daytime burdens and no plan for tomorrow, nighttime is often the only time of day Sagittarius feels truly unfettered.

3.

Scorpio

Naturally, Scorpio had to find a spot on this list, coming in as the third most likely sign to be a night owl. While Scorpio may appreciate the quiet comforts of their bed, they also appreciate the depth and darkness of the night.

These are the original emo kids of the zodiac, so being creatures of the night is kinda their shtick. With their intense and passionate personalities, nighttime makes them feel safe to be themselves.

It's not uncommon to find them bed-rotting, pulling tarot cards, or pouring their heart out in their journal in the wee hours of the morning.

The takeaway

Again, someone's zodiac sign can never say exactly whether someone will prefer going to bed early or staying up late. Nevertheless, in terms of which signs are more likely to savor the stillness of the night, you can safely bet on Pisces, Sagittarius, and Scorpio.

Popular Stories

