These 3 Signs Will Be The Most Impacted By September's New Moon Solar Eclipse
With just a few days left of Virgo season, there's still time for one more new moon in Virgo to give us the motivation boost we need. (We already had the first Virgo new moon four weeks back, in case you missed it!) And not only is it rare to have two consecutive new moons in the same time, but this new moon in Virgo doubles as a partial solar eclipse.
The new moon will be exact on Sunday, September 21, at 3:54 p.m. EDT, but it's going to impact each of the zodiac signs a bit differently—and these three signs are going to feel it the most. Here's what to know.
P.S. Be sure to look for your sun and rising sign.
Virgo
It's your birthday season, Virgo, and that means the new moon is activating your first house of self image and identity for the second time in four weeks. And with the eclipse in the mix, you could be having realizations or new insights around how you see yourself.
It's very much giving new chapter, and new moons are a time to start fresh, after all. With this second new moon in your sign, you can double down on the birthday goals you recently set and start taking tangible steps to get there. Eclipses are about reflection though, so don't be too hasty—but as the most practical sign of them all, you understand the value in pacing yourself with calculated moves.
Ultimately, this moon reminds you to trust your intuition and commit to the deeper knowing within yourself.
Pisces
Virgo is your opposite sign, Pisces, so that means this Virgo new moon solar eclipse will be amping up your seventh house of longterm partnership and commitment. Even if you're single, you could still have insights around how you show up in your partnerships.
And keep in mind, the seventh house rules all sorts of relationships, not just romantic ones. A new business partnership could present itself to you under this eclipse, or someone from the past could pop up out of the blue.
In any case, reflect on what commitment and partnership really means to you—and whether your actions and partnerships align with those needs. Think back four weeks ago to the last new moon—what came up in your relationships around then? These themes will likely come up again now.
Sagittarius
With this new moon solar eclipse in Virgo activating your 10th house of career, Sagittarius, you better be ready to double down at work. If you've had new developments at the office brewing since the last new moon in Virgo four weeks ago, you might find things are starting to pay off now.
The 10th house is also the sector of your chart that rules public image and destiny, so you could be receiving more recognition right now, or even starting something new that relates to your larger purpose in life. Whatever the case may be, lean into the spotlight! You're not intended to play small right now.
Stay focused on your big picture goals, and remember that Virgo values practical, tangible steps. As you reflect on where you're at in your career, you may have realizations around what you really want to do—even if that means starting over entirely.
The takeaway
With this being the second of two new moons this year, the themes coming up now will likely be familiar to us, no matter our zodiac sign. But for Virgo, Pisces, and Sagittarius, they should be prepared for breakthroughs—and expect the unexpected.