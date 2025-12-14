These Zodiac Signs Could Have A Holiday Romance In Store This Year
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and if you're single and looking, it's a wonderful time for romance, too! The astrological forecast this December has plenty of transits to get the sparks flying, but of course, we all have something a little different to expect.
With that in mind, there are four zodiac signs set for a spontaneous winter romance before the year is out. Here's what to know.
Cancer
Feeling flirty, Cancer? If you've been indulging in DMs and stolen glances this year, the holiday season could turn it into something more. According to Hily Dating App astrologer Lisa Stardust, the stars are activating the part of your chart that rules intimacy—and with so much romantic energy in the air, it’s hard not to get swept into spark-filled connections.
"If you’re not currently seeing anyone, this is the perfect moment to put yourself out there," Stardust says, noting to use this time to practice radical self-love in order to usher in the New Year with confidence and a whole heart. "So, go on the dating apps and search for the person that aligns with the qualities you're looking for. You'll meet someone who instantly fires up the spark within," she adds.
Leo
Keep your eyes peeled at holiday parties, Leo, because serendipitous encounters will manifest throughout the holiday season this year. According to Stardust, you'll want to pay attention to who crosses your path, because someone you meet now could bring a sudden burst of chemistry.
"With this energy around you, your future can change in the blink of an eye, so stay open to spontaneous plans and unexpected attractions," Stardust explains, adding that these vibes also bode well for embracing romance. "If you've been teetering on the edge of a relationship, utilize your outgoing nature and make a move. You'll be happy you weren't shy and trusted your instincts instead of holding back."
Capricorn
It's time to step away from your desk, Capricorn, because Stardust says the cosmic vibes this holiday season are bringing a burst of joy and social energy your way. As such, she suggests reaching out to some of your friends to see if there are any events worth attending—and do some flirting.
"You might have several chances to go on dates and be surprised by who catches your attention. As the holiday spirit builds, think of it as a chance to enjoy the moment, make new memories, and see where a fun spark might lead," Stardust tells mindbodygreen. Plus, sharing the photos on social media will add to the fun, she notes, because you never know whose eye you might catch. "You only live once, so make the most of the spark right in front of you," Stardust adds.
Pisces
Last but never least, Pisces, Stardust says your social life will be on fire this holiday season. As such, this is a good time to find love through intellect rather than raw attraction. "If you've got your eye on someone right now, consider inviting them over to watch a documentary or send them an article you find particularly illuminating," she suggests.
You'll feel more confident, energized, and chipper right now, according to Stardust, which allows you to overcome any funk that may have manifested over the last few weeks. "And if there’s someone you’ve been hoping to hear from," she adds, "this may be the moment they finally reach out."
The takeaway
Each of the zodiac signs has a chance for love this holiday season, but understanding what's in store can help us know what to expect. So in the case of Cancer, Leo, Cap, and Pisces, you four might want to put your best foot forward these next few weeks—you never know who you might meet.