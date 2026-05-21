These 4 Nutrients Are Consistently Linked To A Better Mood, Study Shows
Mental health and physical health are closely linked. Exercise impacts your mood (and risk for depression) as well as what you eat. And some foods are better for your mood than others.
A new study1 published in the journal Nutritional Psychiatry adds new population-level data to the conversation, identifying four nutrients that were consistently linked to lower depressive symptoms in over 5,000 U.S. adults. Here's what you need to know (and how to get more of them from your diet).
About the study
The goal of this study was to examine whether intake of specific nutrients was associated with depressive symptoms in U.S. adults.
To investigate this, researchers analyzed data from 5,068 adults participating in the 2017–2018 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Participants completed the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), a widely used screening tool for depression, and a score of 10 or higher was considered indicative of clinically relevant depressive symptoms.
Researchers also assessed participants' nutrient intake using two 24-hour dietary recalls, analyzing eight nutrients (dietary fiber, folate, magnesium, selenium, zinc, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, and vitamin D) and their associations with PHQ-9 scores, adjusting for age, sex, BMI, smoking status, and total energy intake.
4 nutrients linked to lower depression risk
Out of the eight nutrients analyzed, four showed significant inverse associations with depressive symptoms, meaning higher intake was linked to lower PHQ-9 scores and reduced odds of depression. Here's what the data showed for each, along with how researchers believe it may influence the brain:
Fiber
Each meaningful increase in fiber intake was associated with 23% lower odds of depression. Those in the highest third of fiber intake had 36% lower odds compared to the lowest third. Researchers point to the gut-brain axis as the likely pathway.
That's because prebiotic fiber is fermented by gut bacteria into short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) like butyrate, which suppress neuroinflammation, strengthen the blood-brain barrier, and promote production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor, a protein critical for neuroplasticity and mood regulation.
What to eat more of: Legumes (lentils, black beans, chickpeas), whole grains (oats, quinoa, barley), vegetables (broccoli, Brussels sprouts, artichokes), fruits (pears, apples, berries), or one of these prebiotic supplements. For context, the average intake in this study was just 16.6 grams per day, well below the recommended 25 to 38 grams.
Folate
Each meaningful increase in folate intake was associated with 28% lower odds of depression, the strongest association of the four nutrients. The group with the highest consumption had 45% lower odds compared to the group with the lowest intake.
Folate is essential for one-carbon metabolism, a biochemical process that produces SAMe, a molecule required for the synthesis of serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. When folate is insufficient, this pathway slows, limiting the raw materials for mood-regulating neurotransmitters, a mechanism explored further in research on how B vitamins support the brain.
What to eat more of: Dark leafy greens (spinach, romaine, arugula), asparagus, avocado, lentils, and fortified grains.
Magnesium
The highest magnesium intake group showed 38% lower odds of depression versus the lowest. Magnesium is thought to influence mood primarily through its regulation of NMDA receptors, glutamate receptors involved in stress response and mood. When NMDA receptors are overactivated (as often occurs in chronic stress), it can contribute to depressive symptoms. Magnesium acts as a natural modulator, helping keep that system in check.
What to eat more of: Pumpkin seeds, almonds, dark chocolate, black beans, edamame, and whole grains. Or, try this magnesium powder before bed.
Selenium
The group with the highest selenium intake had 40% lower odds of depression compared to the lowest. Selenium is a potent antioxidant that helps neutralize oxidative stress, which has been increasingly implicated in the development of depression. It also supports healthy thyroid function, and thyroid dysfunction is a well-established contributor to mood disturbances, fatigue, and brain fog.
What to eat more of: Brazil nuts (just one or two per day can meet your daily needs), tuna, sardines, eggs, and sunflower seeds.
The takeaway
What we eat has the power to impact our mood. And this latest study shows four nutrients (fiber, folate, magnesium, and selenium) may be especially important.