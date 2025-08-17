August's Virgo New Moon Is Going To Hit These 3 Zodiac Signs The Hardest
Virgo season has nearly arrived, and with it, we have a new moon in Virgo just around the corner (Saturday, August 23 at 2:07 a.m. EDT, to be exact). New moons are all about new beginnings and setting intentions, and with this moon in analytical and pragmatic Virgo, it's very much time to buckle down and get our ducks in a row.
Of course, this new moon will impact each of the zodiac signs a bit differently—and these three signs are going to feel it the most.
P.S. Be sure to look for your sun and rising sign.
Virgo
With the new moon in your sign, Virgo, you'll absolutely be feeling the fresh-start vibes. It is your birthday season, after all, so the sun and this new moon will be activating your first house of self image and identity.
If you've been itching for a new beginning, you're about to get one! You might feel inspired to revamp your own image, whether that's a haircut, refreshing your wardrobe, or starting a new endeavor.
In any case, as you reach this next checkpoint, you're making a deeper commitment to yourself. Celebrate how far you've come while planting seeds for the year ahead—the actions you take now could even start to bear fruit by the follow-up Virgo new moon on September 21.
Sagittarius
This is a big moment for your work, and even your destiny at large, Sagittarius, as the Virgo new moon supercharges your 10th house of career and public image. Not to mention, the sun is spotlighting this house for you throughout all of Virgo season, with another Virgo new moon on September 21 to really double it down.
That said, you'll want to stay focused on making career moves right now, especially if you see opportunities for growth or more responsibility.
Virgo is an organized and rational sign, so try to exercise some of that discernment as you take on a new project or even look for new career options altogether. Just don't bite off more than you can chew, and you could reach some major career milestones.
Pisces
How's your love life looking these days, Pisces? With the new moon in Virgo (your opposite sign), that means it's impacting your seventh house of longterm partnership and commitment. And unlike your sign, which can often be dreamy and fanciful, Virgo is encouraging you to get discerning in your relationships.
Your love life needs your attention, whether you're single or or coupled up. You might take a new approach to your dating life, meet someone new, or even make a new business connection.
If you're in a partnership, you could enter a new stage of your relationship. In grounded Virgo, the vibe is less romantic and more about long-lasting practicality.
The takeaway
As we gear up for the first of two Virgo new moons this year, we can all expect to feel inspired and energized when it comes to organizing our lives. And for Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces, they can expect to feel it the most.