Advertisement
There's A Super New Moon In Gemini Coming & These Signs Will Be Most Impacted
As Gemini season gets underway, we have a super new moon in Gemini on the horizon, ushering in new ideas, plenty of socializing, and ultimately, a breath of fresh air.
This new moon will be exact on Monday, May 26, at 11:02 p.m. EDT, and while we're all sure to feel its effects, these three signs will be impacted by the Gemini new moon the most.
Note: Be sure to look for your sun, moon, and rising signs.
Gemini
The sign who can expect to be most impacted by this new moon is none other than Gemini, because the moon will be in their sign. This super moon is charging up their first house of self and identity, and since it's their birthday season, Geminis everywhere might feel like they're hitting a milestone or experiencing a breakthrough.
This time is very much signaling a new chapter. Not to mention, Jupiter (the planet of growth and expansion) has been in Gemini for the past year. It will be moving on to Cancer on June 9, so Geminis can use these next couple of weeks to catapult themselves into their next era.
Virgo
With the new moon in Gemini, it's impacting Virgo's 10th house of career and public image. And considering Gemini is a fellow mutable sign, this creates an "aspect" or angle that is definitely going to put the pressure on. Virgos will feel motivated (if not a little forced) to make moves at their job.
This could look like a promotion, receiving more recognition, or even starting a new role altogether. Keeping in mind that Jupiter is finishing up its long journey through Virgo's 10th house, this is their chance to give everything that's been building for the past year one last push.
Sagittarius
Gemini is Sagittarius' opposite sign, as well as a fellow mutable sign, which means this Gemini new moon is activating Sag's seventh house of relationships and long-term commitments. While these folks tend to shy away from commitment, they could make a new, potentially long-term connection under this moon, or even strengthen an existing one.
They might feel more open to love and partnership under these Gemini skies, and that includes business partnerships, too. A professional or business connection could come through with a potentially rewarding collaboration idea. In any case, they're feeling more open to committing to others at this time.
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, Gemini's curious and loquacious energy is going to have us all feeling more light and carefree. In terms of which signs will feel its astrological effects the most, though, Gemini, Virgo, and Sagittarius have the wind at their sails for a significant rebrand.