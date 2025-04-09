Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect To Feel April's Pink Moon The Most
It's been a turbulent few weeks, with everything from eclipses, to retrogrades, and even the turn of the spring equinox and Astrological New Year. Luckily for us, the Libra full moon (AKA the Pink Moon) on April 12 at 8:22 p.m. EST is ushering in some much needed balance.
We'll all feel the effects of the Pink Moon, but these three signs are going to be impacted the most. Here's what to know.
P.S. Don't forget to check your sun, moon, and rising sign.
Libra
With the full moon in your sign, Libra, you're undoubtedly going to be impacted by it. The Pink Moon always lands in your first house of self image and identity, signaling an annual checkpoint for you to assess where you're at.
It's the halfway point of of the year since your birthday, and you're reflecting on what's happened since then. Not only that, but you're thinking about where you're headed, and if you're feeling aligned with that vision.
This is a chance for you to turn a new leaf, letting go of limiting beliefs or aspects of your self image that are holding you back.
Aries
With this full moon in your seventh house of partnerships and long term commitment, Aries, you're being asked to give your relationships your utmost attention right now. And remember, we tend to associate this part of the chart with romantic commitment, but it can also includes business commitments and contracts.
In any case, the dance between self and others is a big lesson you're intended to learn in this life, and full moons are a time of letting go. With this full moon focusing on themes of partnership (since it's in Libra), you can reflect on what you'd like to release or change in your closest relationships.
This could look like releasing an old or outdated pattern within your relationship that isn't working anymore, or even letting go of a relationship all together.
Capricorn
You're poised to make some serious moves right now, Capricorn, as the Pink Moon in Libra activates your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career. And with full moons being a time of release, you could be feeling encouraged to change something at work—or with regard to your longterm destiny.
Balance is a big theme for the Pink Moon—which is always in harmony-loving Libra—so ask yourself where your work life could use more of it. Is it a question of work-life balance, or even a balance of task delegation?
Whatever the case may be, you have no problem buckling down to get the outcome you're looking for, so trust your gut.
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, these lunar Libra vibes are encouraging us all to find more balance and harmony in our lives. But in terms of which signs will feel its astrological effects the most, Libra, Aries, and Cap will be doing some major releasing.