These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Scorpio
With every new moon, we have a chance to reset, start fresh, and set intentions, and this month, we have a new moon in Scorpio calling for transformation and rebirth.
The new moon will be exact on Thursday, November 20, at 1:47 a.m. EST, and the Scorpio energy is sure to be strong—but it's going to impact us all differently based on where this moon lands in our birth chart. To that end, these three zodiac signs are going to feel the impact of the Scorpio new moon the most. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check for your sun and rising sign.
Scorpio
With the new moon in your sign, Scorpio, this is your moment! It is your birthday season, after all, and this new moon arrives like an annual check-in for you. The sun has been in your first house of self and identity for the past few weeks, and with just a few days left in Scorpio season, the moon is meeting up with it.
This marks a brand new chapter for you, so you're being asked to get in touch with yourself and align yourself with your truest desires. This time of year is prime time for you to manifest, so make sure you're clear on what you really want.
From there, you can take steps and actions that bring you closer to your goals. And of course, if you're feeling good about where you're at already, this is a moment to celebrate yourself and get excited for what's to come over the next six months, leading up to the Scorpio full moon on May 1.
Taurus
Taurus, this new moon is in your opposite sign of Scorpio, which means it's going to land in your seventh house of partnerships and longterm commitment. As such, this is a moment for you to focus on your closest relationships, including what is and isn't working.
Scorpio is a sign about depth and transformation, so don't be afraid to dig deep and look closely at what it is you want from a partnership. After all, if you don't know what you're truly looking for, you could unwittingly settle for less. On the other hand, when we're brave enough to ask for what we need, we can actually deepen your closest relationships.
And keep in mind, the seventh house also deals with business partnerships and contractual agreements, so keep your eyes peeled for opportunities. (But maybe hold off on signing anything until Mercury retrograde ends on November 29.
Leo
Without getting too technical, Leo, this moon could stir up some drama at home because Scorpio "squares" your natal sun. This square aspect is an astrological term which essentially means there could be some friction or tension happening.
And with Scorpio ruling your fourth house of home and family, you're feeling the urge to make a change or shift at home. This could have to do with communication or vulnerability in the home, but it could also look like redecorating, finding a new roommate, or even moving to a new place all together.
If you're craving more intimacy and connection at home, Scorpio's influence on this moon will help you open up in new ways. And while it might not be easy, working through difficult conversations with your loved ones can make your home itself feel that more supportive and aligned.
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, we'll all feel the effects of the new moon in sultry Scorpio. But for Scorpios themselves, as well as Taurus and Leo, this lunar lift could be particularly impactful and transformative.