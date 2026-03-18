These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Affected By March's New Moon In Pisces
As hard as it might be to believe, Aries season, the spring equinox, and the Astrological New Year are all just around the corner. But first, we have one last new moon to get through before spring begins.
This new moon will be in the sign of Pisces, gracing our skies on Wednesday, March 18, at 9:23 p.m. EDT. We're all sure to feel the optimism and compassion this new moon brings, but there are a few signs who will be more impacted than others. Here's what to know.
P.S. Be sure to look for your sun and rising sign.
Pisces
With the new moon in your sign, Pisces, you're likely going to feel a surge of inspiration this week. It is your birthday season after all, so this time of year marks your annual reset.
The moon is going to be activating your first house of self and identity, so this is an excellent moment for a rebrand. Maybe you get a haircut, elevate your wardrobe, or do some soul searching to enliven your sense of self.
In any case, this new moon is your opportunity to set intentions for this next chapter of your life. With your sign being the most mystical and spiritual of all, be sure to connect to your dreams and intuition under this moon as well.
Virgo
Pisces is your opposite sign, Virgo, which means this is a pretty significant new moon for you. Namely, it's going to activate your seventh house of long-term partnership, bringing some optimism into your relationship life. The seventh house also relates to business partnerships, so don't think exclusively about romance!
One caveat? Mercury—your ruling planet—is retrograde, causing all sorts of miscommunications, mishaps, and delays. That being said, you'll want to take things slow right now with regard to your relationships and otherwise.
Overall, though, Pisces' whimsical and sweet nature is encouraging you to find more softness and spirituality within your most important connections. If you're single, this is a great time to put yourself out there, and if you're coupled up, you have a chance to amp up the romance right now.
Gemini
Last but not least, Gemini, we hope you're ready to make some career moves. The Pisces new moon is bringing some much needed attention (and motivation) to your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career, so the prize is yours for the taking.
Whatever that prize may be is up to you, of course, whether that's a raise, a promotion, or a new career path altogether. Just keep in mind that your ruling planet, Mercury, is still retrograde. As such, you'll want to be mindful not to do anything rash. Be sure to think things through—or better yet, wait until Mercury goes direct, before you make any big decisions.
Right now, however, you can start planting those seeds and envisioning what you'd like in your career going forward. Trust your intuition, and in true Pisces fashion, pay attention to what your dreams have to say.
The takeaway
We can all expect to be impacted by this new moon, but for Pisces, Virgo, and Gemini, the energy will be impossible to ignore. All three signs will feel the spiritual inspiration this moon creates around their identity, relationships, and career, respectively.