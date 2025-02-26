Skip to Content
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Affected By February's New Moon In Pisces

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
February 26, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
new moon mountains and sky
Image by SASHA EVORY / Stocksy
February 26, 2025

As Pisces season gets underway, we have a new moon in Pisces arriving this Thursday, February 27, at 7:45 p.m. EST. Depending on your zodiac sign, we all have something different to expect—but these three signs are going to feel the effects of this new moon the most:

1.

Pisces

With the new moon in the sign of the fish, all the Pisces out there can expect to feel especially impacted by this moon. It will be moving through their first house, which is the house of the zodiac wheel that deals with identity and self-image.

The first house also deals with new beginnings, which is fitting, considering new moons are a time to start fresh.

Pisces, it's your birthday season and you could be reinventing yourself right now. Now is the time to connect with what lights you up and brings you joy, as well your wildest dreams—all things Pisces understands all too well.

What are you hoping for in this next chapter of your life? This new moon is your opportunity to set those intentions.

2.

Virgo

With the new moon in Virgo's opposite sign of Pisces, that means it's impacting Virgo's seventh house of partnerships. While this house deals with business partnerships and contracts, we tend to associate it more with longterm relational commitments, i.e. marriage.

That said, Virgo's relationship life is under a microscope right now. While Pisces energy is optimistic and sweet, Virgo tends to be a bit more discerning than their Pisces opposite.

They may be looking at their current relationship, figuring out what needs to be improved, or if they're single, they might want to play the field. In either case, the lesson here is to remain open to possibilities for new beginnings in their relationships.

3.

Gemini

When the new moon moves through your tenth house of career, legacy, and public image, you can expect a fresh gust of wind at your back to make some career moves. Such is the case for Gemini under this new moon, encouraging them to make strides at their job.

This could look like gunning for a raise of promotion, but it could also include them receiving more recognition or authority at their job or even out in the world. Geminis will be extra influential under this moon, so they should wield that influence wisely, but know that they're being supported to amp up their public image.

The takeaway

We can all expect to be impacted by this new moon, but for Pisces, Virgo, and Gemini, the energy will be impossible to ignore. All three signs will feel the spiritual inspiration this moon creates around their identity, relationships, and career, respectively—and

More On This Topic

It's The Season Of The Fish: 5 Things To Watch Out For This Pisces Season
Spirituality

It's The Season Of The Fish: 5 Things To Watch Out For This Pisces Season

Sarah Regan

Here's Where You Should Travel This Year — Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Here's Where You Should Travel This Year — Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan

These 2 Zodiac Signs Make An Odd Yet Powerful Couple, Astrologers Say
Spirituality

These 2 Zodiac Signs Make An Odd Yet Powerful Couple, Astrologers Say

Sarah Regan

Here's What Stresses You Out Most, Depending On Your Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Here's What Stresses You Out Most, Depending On Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Brings Drama In The Love Department, Astrologers Say
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Brings Drama In The Love Department, Astrologers Say

The AstroTwins

This Week's New Moon Amps Up Our Inner Muse — Here's How To Work With It
Spirituality

This Week's New Moon Amps Up Our Inner Muse — Here's How To Work With It

Sarah Regan

