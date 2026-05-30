There's A Blue Moon Headed Our Way & These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be The Most Impacted
We have a powerful full moon just around the corner, and this time, it's going to be in the sign of expansive and free-spirited Sagittarius. Not only that, but it's the second full moon in the month of May, making this lunation a rare Blue Moon.
The moon will reach its peak on Sunday, May 31, at 4:45 a.m. EDT, and while we're all sure to feel its effects, these three zodiac signs will be impacted by the Blue Moon the most.
Note: Be sure to look for your sun, moon, and rising signs.
Sagittarius
With the full moon in your sign, Sagittarius, it's your time to shine. These moonbeams are lighting up your first house of self and identity, marking a turning point for you as you reach the halfway point of the year since your birthday.
It could feel like you're turning a new leaf right now, which of course, involves letting some things go. Full moons are a time of releasing after all, so what do you need to leave behind in order to step into this next chapter?
This would be a great time to revamp your self image and put yourself out there—people will like what they see. You're also extra magnetic now, so don't be afraid to let yourself be seen and heard. For you, this moon is all about connecting with who you truly are and sharing that with those around you.
Gemini
Sagittarius is your opposite sign, Gemini, which means this moon shines a spotlight on your seventh house of partnerships and long-term commitment. People tend to think of this as the relationship sector of your chart—which it is—but keep in mind that this can include business as well (think contracts or work partnerships).
In any case, the most important relationships in your life are likely under a microscope right now. With the sun, Mercury, and Uranus in your sign opposing this moon, your communication is strong right now, but so is the possibility for surprises or sudden changes.
This full moon could bring realizations around romantic or business relationships, whether you feel like a particular relationship needs to change—or be let go of entirely. Considering Sagittarius is all about freedom, adventure, and expansion, this moon asks whether your relationships give you enough room for, well, you.
Pisces
The pressure is on, Pisces, as the Blue Moon in Sagittarius makes its way through your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career. Why the pressure? Simply put, Sagittarius forms a tense square to your sign, providing some (potentially needed) fire under you to get things rolling at work.
Think back to the Sagittarius new moon six months back—what has been brewing in your career since then? If you've been working on a project or building up your portfolio, for instance, you might finally get your ROI under these moonbeams. Of course, it's also possible you're dreaming bigger or itching to make a change in your larger path.
In any case, Sagittarius asks us to push boundaries and embrace the unknown. Don't be afraid to rock the boat a bit at work if you really want things to shift—the moves you make now could have a lasting impact on your career over the next six months.
The takeaway
The Sagittarius full moon is sure to bring plenty of energy and a heavy dose of adventure. We can all expect to feel a surge of motivation and inspiration under these Sag moonbeams, but Sag, Gemini, and Pisces will likely be feeling it the most.