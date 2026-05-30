There's A Blue Moon In Sagittarius Headed Our Way—Here's What To Know
Every four weeks, the full moon arrives to shine a light on the darker corners of our consciousness, bringing realizations, as well as opportunities for reflection and release. And once in a while, a calendar month will feature two full moons.
Such is the case this month, with the Blue Moon in Sagittarius arriving this weekend, following the previous full moon in Scorpio on May 1. And in boisterous Sagittarius, this moon is sure to be energetic and free-spirited.
Here's what to know about the astrology at play behind this full moon, plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind May's Blue Moon
May's Blue Moon will reach its peak on Sunday, May 31, at 4:45 a.m. EDT, in the sign of Sagittarius—the adventurous archer of the zodiac.
Sagittarius is known as the seeker of the zodiac: a seeker of adventure, freedom, spontaneity, wisdom, and higher knowledge. And with full moons being a time of culmination, illumination, and often release, all of this could add up to big breakthroughs.
This full moon asks us where we're holding ourselves back from experiencing independence and freedom, shining a light on our limitations and constraints. Because only when we acknowledge these shackles can we release ourselves from them, and that's exactly what this moon wants us to do.
Not to mention, the sun, Mercury, and Uranus are all in curious and intellectual Gemini, opposing the moon in Sagittarius. As such, we're being encouraged to think outside the box—and even communicate with more freedom and expression.
With Saturn and Neptune in Aries forming a fiery trine to this moon, themes around courage, independence, and starting something new may also be top of mind.
In any case, Sagittarius is a sign that knows what it wants and isn't afraid to push boundaries or ruffle a few feathers in order to get it. We're not suggesting aggression or being dogmatic by any means, but rather standing firm in whatever it is you seek and going for it without apology.
3 rituals to work with the moon in Sagittarius
Do some candle magic
With this being a fire sign moon, it would be an excellent time to work with any intentions or goals you have through a little candle magic. All you have to do is think of your intention as you light a candle, and hold that vision in your mind as you watch the candle burn.
When you're done meditating on your intention, be sure to snuff it out as opposed to blowing it out, which can blow your intentions away. Then, every time you return to the candle, you continuously recall your intention every time you light it.
Try something new
If there's anything you've been wanting to try lately—whether visiting a new location, picking up a new course, or even trying a new full moon ritual, this is the perfect moon to do it.
Sagittarius is quite adventurous, after all, and this full moon asks us all to broaden our horizons and embrace the unknown. A new hobby could get you into a flow state, for instance, or you might try a meditation you've never done, take a mindful walk in a part of town you've never been to—the options are endless!
Sometimes the most powerful ritual of all is opening your awareness to the world around you in a new way—and that's very Sag. If you're looking for more examples, here's our full guide to full moon rituals for some inspiration.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, it's always a good idea to consult your tarot cards if you have any questions around what this full moon means for you. Here's a four-card spread to try:
- What has been building in my life since the new moon two weeks ago?
- What am I releasing under this full moon?
- Where could I use more of Sagittarius' independence in my life?
- What is my focus heading into the summer season?
The takeaway
The motto for this weekend's full moon might as well be "go big or go home." Embrace your inner Sagittarius, dare to dream, and stay open to all the possibilities that Sag seeks.
P.S. Don't forget to look into what this full moon means for your zodiac sign.