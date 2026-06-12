These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Gemini
New moons are a time for setting intentions, starting fresh, and planting seeds for the future—but we all experience the new moon differently based on the sign its in and where that sign lands in our astrological birth chart.
This month, for instance, we have a new moon in Gemini. Gemini is a sign of intellect, curiosity, and extroversion, so under this new moon, we may want to learn and experience new things, or even meet new people.
The new moon will be exact on Sunday, June 14, at 10:56 p.m. EDT, and while we're all sure to feel its effects, these three signs will be impacted by the Gemini new moon the most.
Note: Be sure to look for your sun, moon, and rising signs.
Gemini
With the new moon in your sign, Gemini, this is your moment. We are in your birthday season, after all, so this new moon is a milestone for you, activating your first house of self and identity.
The first house is all about how you see yourself—and how the world sees you—and with the new moon here, you have a chance to give your image a revamp. Think updating your wardrobe, trying out a different hairstyle, or finding a new signature scent.
In any case, you're on the brink of your next chapter right now, so lean into it. With Venus in bold and expressive Leo for the next few weeks, you'd do well to embrace your truest self and let it shine.
Sagittarius
Gemini is your opposite sign, Sagittarius, which means this new moon is going to key up your seventh house of relationships and long-term commitments. And with Venus in Leo forming a positive trine to your sign, you could be all about the romance right now.
A bit ironic, considering you tend to shy away from commitment—but right now, you're feeling inspired to connect with others in a deeper way, potentially taking a relationship to the next level or finally confessing your feelings.
Of course, the seventh house also deals with business relationships and contracts, so keep in mind that this new moon may not be solely focused on romantic relationships. Keep your eyes peeled for collab opportunities or chances to strengthen a business connection.
Virgo
This new moon presents an important opportunity for your career path, Virgo, as it activates your 10th house of career, destiny, and public image. And considering Gemini is a fellow mutable sign, this creates a square "aspect" or angle that could definitely put the pressure on.
You'll be feeling motivated (even forced) to make moves at work, whether that's gunning for a promotion, receiving more recognition, or pivoting to a new role in general. Whatever the case may be, you're intended to follow your curiosity right now.
Gemini is all about experiencing new things, never staying still for too long. So in the context of this new moon, you're being asked to bring some freshness into your work life. The good news is, Mars in Taurus is giving you just the boost you need to take practical, tangible steps.
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, Gemini's curious and carefree energy is going to have us all feeling more light and sociable. In terms of which signs will feel its astrological effects the most, though, Gemini, Sag, and Virgo have the wind at their sails for a significant rebrand.