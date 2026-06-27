These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect To Be Majorly Impacted By The Full Strawberry Moon
The full Strawberry Moon for the month of June is right around the corner, and this time around, it's going to be in the sign of structured and serious Capricorn. Named after the strawberries that begin to ripen this time of year, June's full moon is a reminder to celebrate the abundance around us—and tend to our own gardens.
The moon will reach its peak on Monday, June 29 at 7:56 p.m. EDT, and while we're all sure to feel its effects, these three signs will be impacted by the Strawberry Moon the most.
Note: Be sure to look for your sun, moon, and rising signs.
Capricorn
With the moon in your sign, Capricorn, it's landing in your first house of self and identity. Any time the moon is in our sign, we have a chance for reflection and introspection. This time around, you'll want to think back to January, as this moon marks the culmination of the larger lunar cycle that began for you during the last Capricorn new moon.
After all, we've reached the halfway point of the calendar year—and the halfway point of the year since your birthday season. Now, this checkpoint is here to help you assess how far you've come and where you'd like to go moving forward.
Any blockages or limiting beliefs that come up under this lunation are intended to be released right now. That way, you can make any chances or shifts necessary, drop off some emotional baggage, and feel more connected with your truest self.
Cancer
Capricorn is your opposite sign, Cancer, which means that this full moon is illuminating your seventh house of long-term partnerships and commitment. Naturally, this is a big moment for your relationships, so give them extra attention right now.
And remember, the seventh house speaks to business relationships, not just romantic ones. If a business partner has been rubbing you the wrong way or you're feeling the need to set more boundaries, this is definitely the moon to do it.
Whether you're coupled up or single, this moon reminds you to balance sensitivity and structure, compassion and boundaries, and even your work life versus home life. Anything impeding on that balance isn't going to fly anymore.
Aries
How are things on the job front, Aries? With this full moon in Capricorn lighting up your 10th house of career and public image, you're poised to make destiny-altering shifts right now. Your sign forms a square to this moon, which isn't always comfortable—but that pressure might be just what you need to kick into gear.
Considering Capricorn is a sign all about discipline and structure (things that might not come naturally to you), you're being called to look at where you need more of that practicality in your life.
If you want to actualize all those ambitions, you have to take tangible steps to get there, and that's what you're being reminded of now. Moral of the story? Clear out anything interfering with your own discipline and destiny.
The takeaway
The Capricorn full moon is here to bring structure, reality checks, and a heavy dose of discipline. Every zodiac sign can expect to feel a surge of motivation and ambition under these Cap moonbeams, but Capricorn, Cancer, and Aries will likely be feeling it the most.