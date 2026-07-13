These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be The Most Impacted By The Cancer New Moon
Cancer season is speeding by, with Leo season just around the corner—but first, we have a new moon in Cancer coming to stir up big emotions, and ultimately, helping us purify our emotional worlds.
The new moon will be exact on Tuesday, July 14, at 5:43 a.m. EDT, and while we're all sure to feel its effects, these three signs will be impacted by the Cancer new moon the most.
P.S. This applies to sun and rising signs.
Cancer
With the new moon in your sign, Cancer, this moon is all about you. It is your birthday season after all, not to mention the sun and Mercury retrograde are in your sign too.
You have permission to be a bit selfish right now—which can be tough for a compassionate sign like you! But you can't pour from an empty cup, after all, and when you invest in yourself, you invest in your future.
This moon (and all the other planets in your sign) are activating your first house of self-image and identity, so take this annual checkpoint to assess where you are and where you're going. Mercury retrograde will have you taking a long, hard look in the mirror, so don't shy away from what you see. The wind is at your sails to take you forward, so be super clear and intentional with your actions going forward.
Capricorn
Feeling the urge to merge, Capricorn? Cancer is your opposite sign, which means this new moon is activating your seventh house of long term relationships and commitment. As such, relationships are your primary focus right now.
Of course, Mercury retrograde is also in Cancer and your seventh house, so you could be revisiting a relationship from the past or even bumping into exes left and right. The seventh house can also deal with business partnerships, so keep your eyes out for business opportunities or even a chance to collab with someone you've worked with previously.
In any case, this new moon is about balancing structure and emotion in your most important relationships, romantic or otherwise. If something isn't working or needs an adjustment, now's the time to make it.
Aries
The new moon in Cancer (along with the sun and Mercury retrograde) are activating your fourth house of home and family, Aries. And since Cancer is a fellow cardinal sign, that means all these Cancer placements are forming uncomfy squares to your sign.
It's not always the easiest energy to deal with, but it's helping you to focus on your foundations in more structured ways. If you've been feeling like your home needs a refresh, for example, this is a great time to do it.
And not only that, but Cancer is a deeply emotional and intuitive sign. You could have the opportunity for healing on the home front, whether with family or roommates, or to simply connect more deeply to your loved ones. Just be sure to watch how you approach these conversations, as Mercury retrograde is known for causing miscommunications.
The takeaway
If there's anything Cancer is known for, it's being sensitive, and yes, a little moody. With Mercury retrograde in Cancer amping up emotions, we're all sure to feel the effects of this new moon—but Cancers themselves, along with Cap and Aries, can expect to feel it the most.