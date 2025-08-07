These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect To Be Heavily Impacted By The Full Moon
As hard as it is to believe that it's already August, Leo season is well underway and the annual Aquarius full moon is on the horizon. In this collectivist sign, the moon will be highlighting themes around innovation, radical change, and humanity as a whole.
This full moon will be exact on Saturday, August 9, at 3:55 a.m. EDT, and while we're all sure to feel its effects, these three signs can expect to be impacted the most.
Note: Be sure to look for your sun and rising signs.
Aquarius
With the full moon in your sign, Aquarius, you'll undoubtedly notice a shift this weekend. The moon will be making its way through your first house of identity, which is sector of your birth chart that rules how you see yourself.
So if you're feeling especially reflective or introspective, you can thank the moon for that. And by all means, lean into it. This is the halfway point of the year since your birthday, and you've come a long way since then. Use this checkpoint to assess how far you've come—and where you want to go from here.
If you feel called to make certain changes right now, trust that your larger vision is being supported right now. If you feel any intuitive nudges around your calling or purpose, for example, definitely don't ignore them.
Leo
Happy birthday, Leo! It's your astrological season, so you've already been shining (as you do) for the past two weeks. But on the Aquarius full moon, your relationships are getting the spotlight, as it lands in your seventh house of longterm partnership and commitment.
Aquarius is your opposite sign, so you can expect a bit of "push-pull" energy at play. And for what it's worth, the seventh house can speak to romantic relationships, but it can also relate to business relationships, so don't rule those out either. You're being asked to take a closer look at the important connections in your life, and what's working (or not) within them.
Full moons do illuminate, after all, so if something hasn't been working for you in your relationship life, it will feel much harder to ignore now. Aquarius is a sign of change, so don't be afraid to make any necessary changes within your own connections.
Taurus
How are things on the job front, Taurus? With this full moon moving through your 10th house of career, destiny, and public image, your work life is getting a major activation. Of course, Aquarius does form a tense square to your sign, so we're not necessarily saying it's going to be a cakewalk.
Nevertheless, if you've been itching to level up at work, or otherwise make some sort of change in regard to your larger path in life, the urge will feel insatiable now. Not only that, but the things holding you back from doing so may also reveal themselves to you.
Aquarius prioritizes both the collective and their own individuality, so how can you walk that line? And remember, Mercury is still retrograde for one more day (with the shadow period lasting a couple weeks after that), so don't do anything too hasty. But you can absolutely start visualizing, scheming, and letting go of anything that could stand in your way.
The takeaway
The Aquarius full moon is sure to bring out the humanitarian in all of us, and every zodiac sign can expect to feel a surge of inspiration under these moonbeams. But in terms of the signs who will feel it the most, Aquarius, Leo, and Taurus should come prepared.