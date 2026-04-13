These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect To Be The Most Impacted By The New Moon
We have a bold and fresh new moon in Aries headed our way this week, and along with it, six other celestial bodies will be hanging out with the moon in the Ram's realm.
Aries is a sign that can be brave and determined at their best, but reckless and aggressive at their worst. And with the sun, moon, Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron all in Aries during this lunation, well, let's just say things could get feisty. Of course, they could also get exciting, with a rare opportunity to majorly start fresh this week.
The new moon will be exact on Friday, April 17 at 7:52 a.m. EDT, and we'll all be impacted by it—there's no question about that. But in terms of which zodiac signs will feel it the most, these three should be prepared.
Note: Be sure to look for your sun and rising sign.
Aries
Happy birthday season, Aries! How are you holding up with all this momentum in your first house of self and identity? If anyone is on the precipice of a new chapter right now, it's you.
You're feeling charged up and raring to go, with your ruling planet (Mars) in your sign, as well as the planet of communication and information (Mercury). But not so fast—the planet of discipline and challenges (Saturn) and the planet of illusion (Neptune) are also posting up in your first house, so the potential for confusion and setbacks isn't out of the question right now.
Your best bet? Try to tame your more reckless side and look for clarity amidst all this energy in your first house. Who is it you really want to be as you head into this year? And what needs to be healed, integrated, or released in order for you to get there?
Libra
You're easily the most relationship-oriented sign, Libra, so it's likely not lost on you that your relationships are under a microscope right now. That's because this new moon is activating your seventh house of relationships and partnership—which deals with romantic commitments and business commitments, for what it's worth.
Not to mention, a ton of other planets are moving through your seventh house right now as well. Namely, the sun, Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron. With the wounded healer (Chiron) here, relationship wounds could be coming to light in order to be addressed.
You're a sign that tends to keep the peace, even if that means silencing your own needs. This Aries new moon reminds you that relationships require reciprocity, and even when it's hard to voice , your needs matter too. Don't be afraid to let yourself be heard, Libra.
Cancer
This new moon in Aries is moving through your 10th house of career and public image, Cancer, so you better be ready for a destiny-revamp. With six other celestial bodies also moving through your 10th house, you have a rare opportunity to harness this energy and make major moves.
Of course, keep in mind that two of those celestial bodies are Saturn and Neptune. With Aries forming a harsh square to your sign, it's possible you could run up against challenges or confusion at work right now, but this is all in order for you to get deeper clarity on what you really want from your career and public life.
Overall, if you've been hoping for a change on the job front, this could be time to make it happen. welcome news. Whether you're looking for a promotion, more recognition, or a new job altogether, listen to your gut and trust the path that's unfolding before you.
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, we can all expect to feel inspired by this bold and passionate new moon. But in terms of which signs will feel its astrological effects the most, Aries, Cancer, and Libra might want to buckle up for the ride.