These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect To Feel April's New Moon In Taurus The Most
As Taurus season gets underway, we have a new moon in Taurus on the horizon, ushering in solid ground and a realignment with our deepest values.
This new moon will be exact on Sunday, April 27, at 3:31 p.m. EDT, and while we're all sure to feel its effects, these three signs will be impacted by the Taurus new moon the most.
Note: Be sure to look for your sun, moon, and rising signs.
Taurus
It's your birthday season, Taurus, and that means this new moon is in your sign. When the moon is in your sign, it's moving through your first house of self and identity, encouraging you to look closely at your own self image and start fresh where you need to.
Of course, given this time of year already feels like a milestone for you, you can assess how far you've come and start mapping your path forward. It could feel like you're starting a new chapter, for instance, or like you're finally ready to leave the past behind.
Whatever the case may be, make sure you're checking in with your values. Your sign is the most value-based of all the zodiac, so ask yourself what your most important core values are, and make sure you're acting accordingly.
Leo
You have a huge opportunity under this Taurus new moon to make some career moves, Leo. That's because this moon is activating your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career, so start focusing on your purpose now.
Not only that, but fire-starter Mars is in your sign, boosting up your energy and vitality. You'll have plenty of drive to push things forward right now, whether that's a big project at work, getting a promotion, or even reaching new levels of public recognition.
Just remember that Taurus is a practical and grounded sign. Flashy and prideful displays of your power might not land as well as a streamlined and simple process, so bear that in mind.
Aquarius
How are things on the home front, Aquarius? As this Taurus new moon makes its way through your fourth house of home, family, and roots, you have a chance to give the energy of your home a refresh.
Of course, you could also literally redecorate your place, but this moon speaks more to relational aspects within the home, especially as they relate to maternal figures or children. With Taurus' loving energy influencing this moon, this is a great opportunity to patch up any tension that's been brewing with family members or roommates.
Considering this moon forms a square to your sign, you might notice issues coming up that can't be ignored, but this is so you can address them head on.
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, Taurus' grounding and stabilizing energy should feel like a welcome change of pace after that rowdy Aries season. In terms of which signs will feel its astrological effects the most, though, Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius will definitely feel refreshed the most.