These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Run Away From Their Problems
All 12 zodiac signs handle things differently, from their relationships, to their careers, and of course, to their problems. While some signs are more direct and like to tackle things head-on, others have a tendency of running away.
And even though someone's sign can never guarantee they'll run away from all their problems, these three signs have a reputation for ditching when things get tough.
P.S. Be sure to check for your sun, moon, and/or rising signs.
Sagittarius
Sorry Sagittarius, but if any sign is known for running away from their problems, it's you. It's not your fault you're ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion. When things start to feel overwhelming, constricting, or otherwise troublesome, it's in your nature to seek freedom.
And sometimes, the easiest way for you to do that is to run away. This might look like quitting a job without notice, taking a spontaneous trip that turns into a year (or years) in another country, or even ghosting a romantic partner the first time you have a fight.
Aries
No one is quite as hot-headed as you, Aries, and that means you're impulsive, reckless, and impatient by nature. That said, when the going gets tough, you're quick to get frustrated and it won't take much for you to throw in the towel.
Just as quickly as you'll get excited by something, you'll be over it in the next moment, and you won't hesitate to drop it and start over. You tend to have a my-way-or-the-highway approach, and you simply won't tolerate things not going your way. It's like you have a low threshold for discomfort—so when you get uncomfortable, you lash out and run away.
Libra
Finally, we have Libra as the third most likely sign to run away from their problems. Unlike Sag and Aries, which are fire signs, you're an air sign, Libra, making you intellectual and analytical. Of course, you're also a natural diplomat, which can make you extremely indecisive—and definitely a flight risk.
Making no decision is still making a decision, and that's how you tend to run away from your problems. You'd rather let them sit on the back-burner while you distract yourself with other things, only to have it bite you in the butt down the line. Passivity is not your friend, Libra!
The takeaway
We'll say it again: There's no guarantee someone will run away from their problems just because they're a certain sign. All the zodiac signs have the capacity to avoid their own issues, but Sag, Aries, and Libra may find they make something of a habit of it.