Which Zodiac Signs Are Ambitious? Probably Not These 3—No Offense To Them
When it comes to work ethic, the 12 signs of the zodiac definitely weren't created equal. Some signs, for instance, are incredibly ambitious and always striving to reach their goals. Other signs, meanwhile, are a bit less motivated than their more ambitious counterparts.
Now, we're not saying someone's sign will guarantee they're lazy or unmotivated, but the followings three zodiac signs aren't exactly known for their drive or work ethic.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Pisces
Coming in first as the least ambitious zodiac sign is none other than Pisces. As a mystical and ethereal sign ruled by Neptune, the planet of spirituality and illusion, it's all too easy for Pisces to live in their own world.
They're great at making meaning for themselves in their lives, but that doesn't necessarily mean their spiritual side translates to tangible results. Their goals are of the metaphysical kind, so these folks aren't typically what we think of when we hear "ambitious."
Of course, Pisces doesn't mind if other people find them fanciful—they would rather enjoy their lives right now than think they need to pursue some lofty goal.
Sagittarius
If there's anything to know about Sagittarius, it's that they're almost always flying by the seat of their pants. That's not to say they don't have goals or ambition, but they have a rather roundabout way of getting there.
They're not going to formulate a plan or think ahead, and they're certainly not going to put undo pressure on themselves or box themselves in with rules, timelines, or deadlines.
Indeed, Sag's planetary ruler, Jupiter, imbues this sign with a devil-may-care attitude—and the truth is, that just doesn't result in very strong ambition.
Libra
Finally, we have Libra as the third least ambitious zodiac sign. These folks aren't fanciful like Pisces, or careless like Sagittarius, but they are people-pleasers, and as any successful person will tell you, people pleasing can only get you so far.
Libra loathes to rock the boat, and while they do have some ambition, they'll sacrifice their own goals if it means keeping the peace. They're natural diplomats, which is a strength in its own right, but it can definitely get in the way of Libra's success.
Not to mention, Libra's primary priorities are harmony and balance, so they're not inclined to self-interested ambition anyway.
The takeaway
Again, we're by no means saying Pisces, Sag, and Libra are lazy or naturally unmotivated—but when it comes to ambition, the other zodiac signs simply tend to display more of it than these three. The good news is, knowing this can remind them to work a bit harder when ambition and motivation are low.