These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Hardest To Please Of Them All
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their own unique preferences, with a few being pickier than others. While some signs aren't that particular, others can be extremely hard to please.
Of course, someone's sign doesn't guarantee they'll be hard to please, but the following three signs do have a reputation for being a bit demanding.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun, moon, and rising signs.
Virgo
The hardest sign to please in all the zodiac is none other than...drumroll please...Virgo! And if you know anything about the maidens of the zodiac, it's likely no surprise to see them at the top of this list.
Virgo is known to be the most detail-oriented and organized sign, which means their standards are pretty much through the roof. They can be hypercritical because they always know how to improve things, so it can feel like nothing is ever good enough for them.
Virgo needs to remember that while things could always be better, perfection doesn't exist and it's still important to appreciate what's right in front of you.
Capricorn
The second hardest sign to please is Capricorn, the responsible and hard-working sea goat of the zodiac. Like Virgo, Capricorn is an earth sign, so they place high value on tangible, material results.
They're success-oriented as well, always raising the bar, so it can be tough to impress them. After all, they are ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline and challenges. Saturn's energy is kind of like a grouchy dad who always pushes you to do your best. He's not exactly warm, but he helps you get the job done.
That said, a Capricorn would stand to lighten up once in a while and remember to stop and smell the roses.
Scorpio
And finally, the third hardest sign to please is mysterious and brooding Scorpio. They're always digging for hidden meanings, ulterior motives, and dark sides, so don't be surprised if they're skeptical when you do something nice for them.
Authenticity is the most important thing to Scorpios above all, and if they sense something is amiss, they'll be sure to sniff it out. Of course, sometimes they find nothing was amiss at all—but they had to be sure for themselves.
Scorpios would do well to remember that while their intensity is their superpower, sometimes it wouldn't hurt them to be more trusting and open.
The takeaway
Anyone can be picky or particularly in their own way, regardless of their zodiac sign. Nevertheless, if you had to place a bet on which signs are the hardest to please, we'd have to recommend going with Virgo, Cap, and Scorpio.