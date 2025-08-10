August Could Bring Relationship Troubles For These 3 Zodiac Signs
The month of August has a lot in store for us, between an Aquarius full moon, Mars in Libra, and Mercury retrograde's dreaded "shadow period."
Some of this month's transits are romantic, while some aren't—but what really counts is how these transits impact your personal birth chart. Because while a few signs can expect luck in love this August, the following three signs might be better off focusing their attention elsewhere.
Note: Be sure to look for you sun and rising sign.
Virgo
We're coming up on your birthday season, Virgo, and right now is a time for you to reflect and prepare to enter this next chapter. It's not exactly romantic energy, but the time you take now can prepare you for a partnership that's truly meant for you.
After all, Mercury (your ruling planet) has been retrograde for the past few weeks, so you probably haven't been feeling your best. It's moving direct on August 10, but you'll still feel the lingering effects of Mercury retrograde's shadow period in the weeks following. Again, reflection is the name of the game here, as well as slowing down and generally keeping to yourself.
With the Leo sun moving through your 12th house of healing for most of the month, you have even more opportunity to go within and unlearn limiting beliefs and patterns. Mars in Libra is activating your second house of self worth for most of the month as well, reminding you not to settle for anything less than you deserve.
Aries
Are you feeling alright, Aries? To say that you've been put through the wringer recently is an understatement, with not one but three retrogrades in your first house of self.
First there's Saturn, the planet of discipline. Then we have Neptune, the planet of intuition, as well as Chiron, the wounded healer of the zodiac. With all three backspinning in the sector of your chart that rules self image, relationships should be the last thing on your mind, because you're meant to reflect and focus on yourself right now.
In fact, when Virgo season begins on August 23, the sun will illuminate your sixth house of self care, further encouraging you to slow down and tend to your own routines. The good news is, Venus in Cancer is activating your fourth house of home and family for most of this month, so you'll be more than happy to lean into your inner homebody.
Taurus
You have an opportunity for a lot of healing and reflection this month—Taurus, and while that's definitely a positive thing, it doesn't exactly bode well for romance. Despite your love of love itself, it's in your best interest to take some time off from dating and do some inner work through August.
Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron are all retrograde in your 12th house of closure and healing, and as such, you could have a lot of realizations around your own core wounds, inner child, and unconscious beliefs. You're intended to process and assimilate the lessons that come up at this time, so don't use your latest situationship to run from yourself.
With motivator Mars in your sixth house of self care, and the sun in your fourth house of home, take this opportunity to tend to your inner world, your habits and routines, and your physical space itself. Your future relationships will thank you for it!
The takeaway
The astrological forecast of any given month can never guarantee relationship disaster, but it can give us clues into what we can expect. We're not saying Virgo, Aries, and Taurus are doomed in love this August, simply that the transits at play support these signs in other areas of their life.