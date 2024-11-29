Skip to Content
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Best Gift Givers? These 3 Always Nail It

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
November 29, 2024
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
A Flatlay Of Christmas Decorations And Gift Box
November 29, 2024

All 12 signs of the zodiac have their strengths and weaknesses, and that includes their gift-giving skills. So, with the holiday season underway, you might be wondering, which signs are the best gift-givers?

While someone's sign is never a 100% guarantee they'll be the best gift giver ever, these three tend to know their stuff when it comes to getting the perfect gift.

And P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun sign, rising sign, and/or Venus sign, with Venus influencing the way we show love.

1.

Cancer

As the archetypal "mama-bear" of the zodiac, it's no wonder Cancer takes our number one spot for the best gift giver in the zodiac. These nurturing folks are sweet and sensitive, with a keen understanding of what other people want and need. Not to mention, they have great memories, so if you mentioned one time that you wanted something, they probably remembered. Their gifts are always the perfect combination of sentimental and personalized.

2.

Virgo

With their strong attention to detail and even stronger perfectionist streak, Virgo likes to be the best at everything they do, and that includes the gifts they give. They tend to go for gifts that are either practical, which you'll actually use, or an experience, as Virgos know the value of minimizing needless clutter. Whatever it is, it'll probably make your life better, because that's always Virgo's bottom line.

3.

Leo

If you think Leo is all ego and pride, think again. These folks are some of the most generous of the zodiac, and while they do love to receive gifts themselves, they're more than happy to share the wealth. Leo knows that making others happy is the best way to light up the room, and they live for the look on other's faces when they're opening the perfect gift. They're also big on the "wow factor," so it's not uncommon for them to splurge on over-the-top gifts.

The takeaway

Again, we're not guaranteeing that Cancer, Virgo, and Leo will always give amazing gifts—or that the other signs won't. But in terms of the signs' quintessential qualities, these three tend to put a lot of thought and effort into the gifts they give.

