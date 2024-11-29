If you think Leo is all ego and pride, think again. These folks are some of the most generous of the zodiac, and while they do love to receive gifts themselves, they're more than happy to share the wealth. Leo knows that making others happy is the best way to light up the room, and they live for the look on other's faces when they're opening the perfect gift. They're also big on the "wow factor," so it's not uncommon for them to splurge on over-the-top gifts.