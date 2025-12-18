These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Definitive Cool Girls Of The Zodiac
Each of the 12 zodiac signs have their telltale traits and qualities, and that means some come off "cooler" than others. You know the type; They have their own personal style, they always seem to say the right thing, and they make it look all too easy.
Obviously, any zodiac sign can be a "cool girl," but the following three signs just seem to come by their sophistication naturally. Here's what to know.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun and/or rising sign.
Libra
The ultimate cool girl of the zodiac is none other than darling Libra. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Libra puts high consideration into their style, as well as the general vibe they give off. They know how to work a room, for example, and they're always maintaining the balance in their social circles.
Libras are the type to show up to a party looking fabulous, and then proceed to make everyone feel seen, understood, and appreciated. They'll never dominate the spotlight, but when they do have their moment, they're graceful and poised.
And as an air sign, Libras are rarely overly emotional or aggressive, but they can be funny, hold a solid intellectual conversation, and voice their thoughts and beliefs with tact and elegance. Very cool, indeed.
Aquarius
Next up we have Aquarius, who is both "cool" in the sense of being authentic and unique, but also "cool" as in aloof or unemotional. However you slice it, there's no denying that Aquarius folks have a certain je ne sais quoi that either intrigues people or puts people off.
Because the truth is, being cool is threatening to those who see themselves as uncool. And Aquarius, who has no problem embodying their uniqueness, will be extremely triggering to those who haven't stepped into their own authenticity–not that Aquarius cares, of course.
They're known for being avant-garde, far ahead of their time, typically with an eccentric personality and sense of style to match. They're easy to spot in a crowd for this reason, and they probably look pretty cool.
Taurus
Last but not least, Taurus takes our spot as the third coolest zodiac sign. Like Libra, Taurus is ruled by Venus, so Taurus folks are typically attractive, have a good sense of style, and enjoy the finer things in life.
When we think of what it really means to be "cool," it's a bit hard to define, but there's an element of confidence, authenticity, and self-assuredness involved. For Taurus, who has extremely value driven and has a strong sense of self-worth, their uncompromising attitude makes them unwaveringly cool.
Sure, they can be stubborn, but there's something very cool about someone who knows what they believe and actually sticks to it. Not to mention, they're emotionally grounded and solid about 99% of the time, so it's rare that you'll see them overreacting or having an outburst.
The takeaway
If you're not a Libra, Aquarius, or Taurus, we're not saying you're not a cool girl, of course. Every zodiac sign can certainly be cool in their own ways, but for those three zodiac signs, they carry the essence of cool wherever they go.