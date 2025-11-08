These 3 Zodiac Signs Could Have An Unlucky Month In Love This November
November has arrived, Scorpio season is well underway—and this month has a lot in store for us. Not only is Mercury going retrograde, but Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto are all backspinning this month as well. Whew!
Of course, depending on your birth chart, we're all impacted differently by the astrological forecast this month. Some signs might find their love lives flourish this November, while others might be better off focusing their attention elsewhere. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to look for you sun and rising sign.
Gemini
Feeling introspective, Gemini? You're usually an extremely social sign who loves to flirt, but this November is looking more reflective for you. That's because the planet of love is posting up in your sixth house of health and self care for most of this month, encouraging you to slow down and tend to your own needs.
And considering your ruling planet, Mercury, is retrograding in the relationship sector of your chart this month, slowing down is exactly what you need right now. Uranus, the planet of change, is retrograde in your first house of self until November 7, and then it backspins into Taurus and your 12th house of endings for the rest of this month. Plus, the planet of luck goes retrograde in your second house of self worth on November 11.
All in all, the energy of this month is anything but romantic for you. Nurturing your relationship with yourself is your best course of action right now, especially ahead of next month's full moon in your sign.
Aquarius
This month has you focusing on yourself and your work, Aquarius, so the romance can wait! With Venus, the planet of love, moving into Scorpio on November 6, you're getting a boost in the career sector of your chart. You're prioritizing bringing more power and influence to your public image, and potentially transforming your whole career in general.
And these shifts could even bring in some financial gains (or setbacks...), with Saturn, the planet of discipline and challenges, backspinning through the money sector of your chart. Use this opportunity to fine tune your budget and make any necessary adjustments—and potentially vie for a raise at work.
With Jupiter going retrograde in Cancer on November 11, it's in your best interest to mind your health right now as well. Cancer rules your sixth house of health and self care, and with the planet of luck here, filling your own cup will help you reach your goals faster.
Virgo
You're in for a potentially chaotic month, Virgo, with multiple retrogrades sending you for a loop. As aforementioned, five planets will be retrograde this month, including your ruling planet, Mercury. Both Mercury and Mars will be in Sagittarius, activating your fourth house of home and family.
So not only is your attention primarily at home right now, but the retrograde influence could bring some drama on the home front with family or roommates. And speaking of drama, we can't forget Saturn retrograde.
The planet of discipline and challenges has been hanging out in Pisces (and your seventh house of longterm relationships) for quite some time, and it's finishing up the last leg of its retrograde right now. On November 27, Saturn will resume forward motion, but in the meantime, use this opportunity to reflect on your love life and how it could feel healthier or more supportive.
The takeaway
The astrological forecast for the month can never guarantee relationship disaster, but it can give us clues into what we have in store. We're not saying Gemini, Aquarius, and Virgo should expect heartbreak this month—just that November's transits will likely have them focusing elsewhere.