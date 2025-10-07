These 3 Zodiac Signs Could Have A Lucky Financial Break This October
Spooky season has arrived as October gets underway, but what does this month have in store for our finances? We’ve got a Libra new moon to look forward to, not to mention Venus moving from virtuous Virgo into loving Libra—but these transits will impact us all differently depending on our birth charts.
To that end, these are the zodiac signs that can expect a lucky financial break this month. Be sure to check your sun and rising signs!
Virgo
Your birthday season has come and gone, Virgo, so now it’s time to make some money moves. With Venus in your sign until October 13, your love life—and finances—are getting a boost.
We tend to think of Venus as the planet of romance, but don’t forget it rules wealth as well! On October 13, Venus and Mercury in Libra are blessing your second house of money, and potentially bringing windfalls or financial gains. For a majority of the month, the sun is heating up this sector of your chart as well.
Watch out for the new moon in Libra on October 21, which will also be in your second house—it could bring an opportunity for a new financial venture or project. And with Jupiter in your 11th house of larger networks, you might want to think about leaning into teamwork to make the money-dream work.
Libra
Not only could you be lucky in love this month, Libra, but your finances might receive some blessings as well. Not only is the sun in your first house for most of the month, making you extra magnetic, but Mars is moving into your second house of money on October 13.
Mars is the planet of action in astrology, and with it in your second house, you have a chance to accrue more wealth and abundance. Mercury and the sun will also be moving into your second house on October 6 and October 22, respectively, adding even more fuel to your financial fire.
With Jupiter in Cancer making its way through your 10th house of destiny and career all year long, you’re getting an extended activation in your work life as well. Be sure to watch out for the new moon in Libra on October 21, when you could have a new opportunity to make more money.
Capricorn
You've got a lot of activity going on in the career sector of your chart this month, Capricorn. Namely, Mars in Scorpio is adding some serious passion and drive to your 10th house of career, destiny, and public image. And on October 6, Mercury (the planet of communication and information) is moving there as well.
With both Mars and Mercury in your 10th house, you'll be calling shots, making moves, and most likely, making a bit more money. Meanwhile, Venus in virtuous Virgo is landing in your eighth house of shared resources, which could bring financial opportunities in the form of partnerships or mergers.
Later on this month, Venus and Mercury will both move into Libra and your ninth house of travel and expansion. A trip or a new class/course could bring financial returns, so be open to new avenues for making money that might present themselves.
The takeaway
If you're not a Virgo, Libra, or Capricorn, that doesn't mean you don't have a chance for financial gains this month. All of the zodiac signs can make more money at any point—but understanding the astrological forecast at play can certainly help us figure out when to make money moves.