Leo Season Could Bring Luck In Love For These 3 Zodiac Signs
It's officially Leo season, and despite the many retrogrades occurring right now, this is still one of the most romantic times of year. Summer is in full swing—as are summer flings—but which signs can expect those flings to continue heating up?
After all, Mercury is retrograde (along with Chiron, Saturn, and Neptune), so the potential for miscommunications and scrambled signals is high. But for these three zodiac signs, they might just find Leo season is still a lucky time in love for them.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun sign and rising sign.
Cancer
Don't be surprised if you're feeling extra loving this Leo season, Cancer. On July 30, Venus (the planet of love, beauty, and pleasure) enters your sign and your first house of self and identity.
Any time Venus enters your sign, you tend to feel more magnetic, compassionate, and yes, hot. If people seem even more interested in you than usual, you can thank this influence for that.
Not to mention, Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, is also in your sign for a majority of the next year. With Jupiter and Venus teaming up in your first house, you're on a roll right now—and people are noticing. Get flirty, be yourself, and you'll attract exactly the kinds of people you'd hope to meet.
Capricorn
You can expect a more romantic Leo season than what you're perhaps used to, Capricorn. You tend to be serious and reserved when it comes to matters of the heart, but as Venus in Cancer activates your seventh house of long-term partnership, the urge to merge will be strong.
You might feel inclined to take your relationship to the next level, or otherwise give it more attention. If you're single, this could look like simply putting yourself out there more or finally hitting up the crush you've been eyeing.
Plus, with Mars in your ninth house of travel for the first half of Leo season, this is the perfect opportunity for a vacation fling. If you're taking a trip, don't be afraid to get flirty if you meet someone who piques your interest.
Aquarius
For someone as cool and aloof as you, Aquarius, you might be surprised by the intensity of your own feelings this Leo season. That's because Venus, the planet of love and pleasure, is in Cancer (and your fifth house) for a majority of this season.
Cancer is a sign of deep emotional intimacy, while the fifth house is the sector of your chart that rules flirting, passion, and yes, casual sex. It's very much giving summer fling, if you're in the market for one—so let yourself have fun right now.
Of course, if you're not looking for a fling (whether you're already partnered or you want to find a serious partner), you'll be happy to know the Leo sun is also spotlighting your seventh house of long-term relationships. Between Venus in your fifth house and the sun in your seventh, you could be getting a double dose of passion and commitment.
The takeaway
If you're not a Cancer, Capricorn, or Aquarius, we're not saying you won't have luck in love this Leo season. There's always the possibility for every zodiac sign to enjoy a little romance, but understanding the astrological forecast of the month can give us a better idea of what to expect—and how to work with it.