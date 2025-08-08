These 3 Zodiac Signs Are In For A Lucky Month In Love This August
We're one week into August and Leo season is already halfway through—but there's still time for summer love! Namely, the month of August has a few romantic transits to watch out for, including Venus and Jupiter linking up in sensitive Cancer, and Mars moving through relationship-oriented Libra.
But depending on your zodiac sign, we all have something a little different to expect in our love lives this month. Curious which signs are in for romance? These three signs might want to give their dating profiles a refresh.
P.S. Be sure to look for your sun and rising sign.
Cancer
Coming off of your birthday season, Cancer, you're feeling ready to tackle the dating scene (or your current relationship) with more confidence and self-assuredness. It hasn't been easy with Mercury retrograde in your 10th house of career and public image, but once it goes direct on August 10, you can focus your attention elsewhere.
And elsewhere might just be your love life, considering Venus is in your sign for most of this month. With the planet of love and beauty lighting up the sector of your chart that deals with appearance and image, you're going to be especially magnetic and attractive to others—so don't be shy!
Meanwhile, Jupiter (the planet of luck and abundance) is also teaming up with Venus in your first house, bringing a strong dose of growth and expansion. If you're feeling ready to deepen a connection with someone special, now's the time to do it.
Capricorn
Let's be honest, Capricorn—you're certainly not known for being the most mushy-gushy sign, preferring to keep things practical and grounded. But throughout the month of August, you might be feeling a change of heart, as both Venus and Jupiter activate your seventh house of partnership and commitment.
The urge to merge will be irresistible, especially considering the Leo sun is illuminating your mysterious eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and joint ventures. If you're single, you'll feel inclined to connect with others this month, and if you're already booed up, you might be thinking about taking things to the next level.
And for what it's worth, the sun will move into your ninth house of travel and expansion when Virgo season begins on August 22. If you want to squeeze in a trip before summer ends, you could land yourself a cheeky vacay fling.
Pisces
Feeling romantic, Pisces? With the planet of love in Cancer (a fellow water sign), it's making its way through your fifth house of passion, flirting, and casual...relations. Any time Venus visits your fifth house, you can expect to feel particularly joyful—and you'll want to share that joy with others.
This is the perfect time to enjoy a summer fling, although when the new moon in Virgo arrives on August 22, activating your seventh house of commitment, that fling could turn into something more.
Not to mention, for most of the month of August, we have motivator Mars in Libra moving through your eighth house of vulnerability and intimacy. Libra is the most relationship-oriented sign, and in your eighth house, your most intimate connections are about to feel a lot deeper.
The takeaway
If you're not a Cancer, Capricorn, or Pisces, we're not saying you don't have a chance at love this month. Those three zodiac signs lucked out with August's transits, but ultimately, understanding the astrological forecast at hand just helps us get a sense of what's coming—how you work with it is up to you.