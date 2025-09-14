These 3 Zodiac Signs Could Have A Lucky Financial Break This Month
September is underway and Virgo season is already halfway through—but there's still time for a lucky financial break this month! Namely, we have a couple transits to watch out for that could bring financial blessings, including Venus in Leo, and Mars moving into powerful Scorpio.
But depending on your zodiac sign, we all have something a little different to expect this month. Curious which signs are poised to make money moves? These three signs should be open to financial opportunities.
P.S. Be sure to look for your sun and rising sign.
Cancer
We tend to think of Venus as the planet that rules love and romance—and while it does impact our relationships, Venus also rules money. And that's good news for you this month, Cancer, as Venus in Leo moves through your second house of money, material resources, and income.
With loud and proud Leo influencing Venus, you're making bold money moves. Considering Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, is moving through your first house of self all year, you could even be in for an identity shift that alters you relationship with money.
Later this month, when Mars moves into Scorpio and your fifth house of self expression, don't be afraid to lean into the spotlight. Let yourself be heard, and it could just bring financial reward.
Aquarius
Your lucky financial break could come later this month, Aquarius, when Venus moves into Virgo on September 19, and Mars moves into Scorpio on September 22.
Venus in Virgo, for one thing, will be blessing your eighth house of transformation and intimacy—which also happens to be the part of your chart that rules shared resources and financial merging. So if you have an opportunity to make a business deal or even accept money from someone, you should take it.
Then, Mars in Scorpio will be activating your 10th house of career and public image. Mars is the planet of action, and with it in the career sector of your chart, your work life could get a major boost. Ideally for you, that boost might just include a raise!
Scorpio
It may have been a slow summer for you, Scorpio, but things are picking up this month with Venus in Leo activating your 10th house of career and public image. In other words? You're being encouraged to make bold moves—and take up more space—at work.
Leo is a sign all about being heard, and while you tend to be more private and reserved, sometimes you have to put yourself out there if you want to make more bank. You could get more recognition at your job right now, and if you play your cards right, that could just mean a raise or promotion.
Not to mention, Mars is moving into your first house of self on September 22, so if you've been feeling unmotivated or like you're in a rut, this transit will kick you (and your finances) into gear.
The takeaway
If you're not a Cancer, Aquarius, or Scorpio, that doesn't mean you don't have a chance for financial gains this month. All of the zodiac signs can make more money at any point—but understanding the astrological forecast at play can certainly help determine when the best moment of action is for making money moves.