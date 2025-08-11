August Could Bring Money Moves & Financial Gain To These 3 Zodiac Signs
The month of August has a lot in store for us: Multiple retrogrades, the start of Virgo season, and Mars moving into Libra, just to name a few. But the real question is, how is this month going to impact our finances?
With financially-savvy Venus and lucky Jupiter linking up in Cancer this month, opportunities to make some extra cash are bound to pop up—but depending on your zodiac sign, you might have better chances for a windfall than others.
To that end, these are the three zodiac signs that should prepare to make some money moves this month.
Note: Be sure to look for your sun and rising sign.
Gemini
You're gearing up for an entire year of financial blessings, Gemini, as the planet of luck and abundance spends a majority of the next year in your second house of money and material resources.
Jupiter is known as one of the "benefic" planets, because it brings us blessings—as does Venus, the planet of love. And you're in luck, because for this month and this month only, Jupiter and Venus are teaming up in Cancer and activating your second house. Keep a close eye out for financial opportunities on August 12 specifically, when the two benefics form an exact conjunction.
And throughout the majority of August (until Virgo season begins on August 22), the sun will be spotlighting your third house of communication and local neighborhoods. Do what you do best and speak your mind, because your voice and ideas could propel you—and your finances—even further right now.
Sagittarius
Your financial blessings could come later this month, Sagittarius, when Virgo season begins on August 22. Throughout all of Virgo season, the sun will be moving through your 10th house—the sector of your chart that deals with career, public image, and your life's destiny at large.
This is an excellent opportunity for you to get clear on where your career path is headed, or even whether the path you're on still aligns with your true purpose. If it doesn't, trust that you're being supported to level up in your career right now. On the same day Virgo season begins, we also have a Virgo new moon, giving your 10th house even more of a boost.
And in the meantime, keep in mind that you have benefics Venus and Jupiter (your ruling planet) in your eighth house of shared resources and joint ventures. If someone should approach you with a business opportunity, investment idea, or financial proposal, you've got the green light to go ahead with it.
Libra
Hope you're ready to level up in your career, Libra, because this month you're getting some major activations in your 10th house of career, public image, and destiny. Namely, Venus (your ruling planet) and Jupiter (the planet of luck and abundance) are in Cancer for the majority of this month, bringing both balance and good fortune to your work life.
It's not unlikely that you might receive more recognition in your job right now, whether that's a promotion, a raise, or simply acknowledged for your efforts. And for what it's worth, if something at your job isn't working for you, you can make necessary changes now.
One more thing: For the remainder of Leo season, the sun is making its way through your 11th house of larger communities and global networks. That said, if you've been wanting to reach wider audiences, now's the time to do it; Expanding your reach might just help expand your wallet.
The takeaway
If you're not a Gemini, Sagittarius, or Libra, that doesn't mean you don't have a chance for financial gains this month. All of the zodiac signs can get after their bag at any point—but understanding the astrological forecast at play can certainly help determine when the best moment of action is for making money moves.