These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Procrastinate Everything
The 12 signs of the zodiac are all unique, and that includes how likely they are to procrastinate. While some signs are organized and always on top of things, for instance, other signs are inclined to put everything off to the last minute.
Of course, someone's sign is never a guarantee they'll procrastinate everything, but these three signs have a bit of a reputation for struggling with deadlines.
And P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following signs as their sun or rising sign.
Pisces
The most likely sign to procrastinate is none other than dreamy and sensitive Pisces. Considering their ruling planet is Neptune, the planet of illusions and imagination, it's no wonder Pisces has a hard time focusing.
They tend to be the daydreamers and escapists of the zodiac, so they'd rather spend time in their own fantasy-world than buckling down and getting their work done. Of course, those daydreaming tendencies only work so long, and Pisces eventually has to deal with reality–and the consequences of their procrastination.
Gemini
The second most likely sign to procrastinate is busy-body Gemini. It's not that they're daydreaming or avoid responsibility like Pisces—for Gemini, it's about wanting to do everything all at once.
No sign is quite as distractible as a Gemini, with the twins of the zodiac being ruled by Mercury, the planet of information and communication. For their curious minds, anything and everything is worth exploring, even if that means dropping what they were just doing. Only an impending deadline is enough to keep their focus locked—and it's always at the last minute.
Sagittarius
Finally, we have Sagittarius coming in as the third most likely sign to procrastinate. The thing to understand about Sag is they only do what they want to do, so if they're procrastinating, they simply just don't care enough about the project at hand.
These folks are adventurous, spontaneous, and free-spirited, so similar to Gemini, they're easily distracted and prefer not to get tied down by deadlines, commitments, and other time-constrained burdens. And if they do have the misfortune of getting themselves wrapped up in something they don't want to do, you can bet they'll put it off.
The takeaway
Again, someone's sign is never a guarantee they'll be a procrastinator—and every zodiac sign has the capacity to put things off under the right circumstances. Nevertheless, if you had to bet on who's most likely to procrastinate, it would have to be Pisces, Gemini, and Sagittarius.