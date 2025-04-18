Advertisement
Which Zodiac Signs Have Bad Attitudes? These 3 Tend To Stand Out
The personalities of all 12 zodiac signs are each unique, which means some signs are more positive and friendly, while others tend to be standoffish.
And while someone's zodiac sign isn't a guarantee they'll have a bad attitude, the following three signs have a reputation for being a bit intimidating. Here's what to know.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Aries
The zodiac sign with the worst attitude of them all is none other than Aries. And to be clear, we're by no means saying the Arieses of the world are bad people—it's just that when they're in a bad mood, their attitude is something to reckon with. Between their short temper, impulsive nature, and aggressive tendencies, hell hath no fury like a pissed-off Aries, so watch out.
Scorpio
The second most likely sign to have a bad attitude is mysterious and brooding Scorpio. As a water sign ruled by Pluto in modern astrology but Mars in ancient astrology, Scorpio combines depth of emotion with plenty of internal power, which makes them pretty feisty. They're also quick to write people off, so if a Scorpio is giving you a bad attitude, don't bother wasting your breath.
Cancer
Finally, we have Cancer as the third most likely sign to have a bad attitude. They can thank their planetary ruler, the moon, for that, which makes them the moodiest sign of them all. Every time the moon changes signs (roughly every 2.5 days), Cancer's attitude changes too. They can be sweet—don't get us wrong—but you'll definitely be able to spot their bad attitude when it rears its head.
The takeaway
While someone's zodiac sign can never guarantee they'll have a bad attitude, some signs are simply moodier and more volatile, relatively speaking. For Aries, Scorpio, and Cancer, they may find they have to contend with their own bad attitude more often than others.