These 3 Zodiac Signs Have A Bad Reputation For Bailing On Plans
We all know those people who hesitate to commit to plans, or worse—they bail at the last second. Maybe they're just a flaky person, but did you ever consider their zodiac sign might have something to do with it?
Some signs are incredibly reliable and consistent, for example, while others are known for being a bit of a flight risk. And while someone's sign can't guarantee they'll be a huge flake, that's unfortunately what these signs have become known for.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Sagittarius
The flakiest sign of them all is none other than Sagittarius. They're known for being independent, free-spirited, and adventurous—which are all great qualities, to be sure, but they don't exactly translate to dependability.
Sag folks prefer to keep their options open, so they'll probably resist committing to plans when they can. If they do make the mistake of locking in a schedule, don't be surprised if their spontaneous nature doesn't follow through.
They don't mean to be flaky, it's just that their ideas on what they actually want to do are constantly changing and shifting.
Aries
The second sign most likely to flake if impulsive and reckless Aries. Ruled by Mars, the planet of action and energy, Aries folks do whatever they want, whenever they want. If that lines up with your plan, great! But if not, they won't hesitate to bail on you.
Aries people live their lives without apology, and they honestly don't understand why anyone would get mad at them for flaking. To them, they're just marching to the beat of their own drum, and they consider that a strength.
Not known for their sensitivity or consideration, Aries has a my-way-or-the-highway mentality, so you better get used to it.
Gemini
Finally, we have Gemini as the third most likely sign to flake on plans. And this should come as no surprise, considering Gemini is known to be the most curious and adaptable sign. They're always on the lookout for something to do, but that doesn't mean they'll follow through.
Like Sagittarius, Geminis prefer to keep their options open, and they're easily enticed by the promise of a different (and/or better) plan.
They'll avoid committing to a plan unless they know there are no better options—but even then, if something else comes up, they definitely won't feel guilty for pivoting. (Even if it means leaving you hanging.)
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying every Sag, Aries, or Gemini you meet is going to be unreliable and bail on you all the time. Any of the zodiac signs have the capacity to be flaky under the right circumstances, but at the end of the day, it is Sag, Aries, and Gemini who have earned their flaky reputation.