These 3 Zodiac Signs Have No Problem When It Comes To Cutting People Off
The 12 signs of the zodiac all approach relationships differently, including how likely or not they are to cut someone off. Certain signs, for example, might give people multiple chances—while other signs won't hesitate to walk away and go no-contact.
And while someone's sign is never a guarantee they'll be quick to disconnect, the following three signs are known for having an extremely low threshold for BS and boundary-crossing.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following three signs as their sun sign, moon sign, and/or rising sign.
Scorpio
The zodiac sign most likely to cut you off is none other than...drumroll please...Scorpio! And if you've ever felt the wrath of a vengeful Scorpio, this shouldn't come as a huge surprise.
Ruled by Pluto, the planet of rebirth, Scorpio folks constantly reinvent themselves, which means they put heavy consideration into what (and who) they allow in to their life. Passionate, strong-willed, and highly skeptical, Scorpios know who they are and have no problem cutting off anyone.
They hold grudges like it's no one's business and they are constantly looking for ulterior motives. Should they find any—even if they're only convincing themselves they have—consider yourself axed.
Aquarius
The second most likely sign to cut you off is aloof Aquarius. Where Scorpio is skeptical and self-protective, Aquarius simply can't be bothered to put effort into something they don't care about. They won't necessarily be harsh about it, but it's all too obvious when an Aquarius has mentally cut you off.
They're intellectual, independent, and can even have a stubborn streak, which all results in these folks keeping their inner circle pretty tight. They're difficult to please—some have even said Aquarius has a "god complex"—so unless you're impressing them, why would they keep you around?
If it sounds like Aquarius is just too cool, well, that's kinda what they're known for! And in their mind, cutting people off is a mere side-effect of their self-determined nature.
Virgo
Last but not least, Virgo takes the third spot when it comes to cutting people off. Sure, they may have a bit more patience and adaptability than fixed signs, Scorpio and Aquarius—but that doesn't mean they'll tolerate everything.
Virgo will give you a chance, maybe a few if you're lucky, and those "chances" will look like them trying to help you. A piece of advice here, a pointed question there, all the while Virgo is actually revealing the ways in which you bother them. These are your chances, and if you don't take the hint? So long!
They will, of course, let you know exactly what you did to make them cut you off—in elegant prose no less. Their reasoning will almost always be sound, even if no one wants to hear it.
The takeaway
Let's make one thing clear: All of the zodiac signs have the capacity to cut people off, some signs are just less likely than others to do so. But Scorpio, Aquarius, and Virgo? If you rub them the wrong way, you can bet they're not keeping you around.