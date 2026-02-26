These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Hardest On Themselves — Are You One Of Them?
The 12 signs of the zodiac each have their own strengths and weaknesses, and for some, being hypercritical of themselves is definitely one of their bigger weaknesses.
And while someone's zodiac sign doesn't guarantee they'll be hard on themselves, it isn't very surprising when the following three zodiac signs hold themselves to extremely high standards. Here's what to know.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Capricorn
The zodiac sign that is undoubtedly the hardest on themselves is Capricorn. Ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline and responsibility, struggle is practically built into Capricorn's soul.
They have an extreme drive for achievement and success, with very high ambition and even higher standards for their professional goals. But of course, Cap is never satisfied, and as the continue to move the bar, they'll continue to be hard on themselves.
Scorpio
The second most likely sign to be hard on themselves is Scorpio. This brooding and intense sign takes themselves seriously, and as a fixed sign, they can also be rather stubborn. For Scorpio, who is constantly transforming themselves, keeping the pressure on is what drives their continuous reinvention.
Scorpio is always looking to dig deeper, and that includes how they look at and understand themselves. With their strong intuition and stronger sense of morals, Scorpio is always pushing themselves to the next level.
Virgo
And finally, we have Virgo as the third most likely sign to be hard on themselves. A perfectionist by nature, Virgo is virtually never satisfied because, as we all know, perfection doesn't exist—but don't bother telling a Virgo that!
Even if they can never achieve ultimate perfection, you better believe a Virgo will do everything in their power to get as close to it as possible. Their mind operates by finding flaws and improving them, and that includes their own self-image.
The takeaway
Every zodiac sign can be hard on themselves from time to time, and no matter you sign, it's important to remember to give yourself grace. If you're a Capricorn, Scorpio, or Virgo, you might want to give yourself even more grace than usual.