Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Be The Hardest To Buy Gifts For

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
November 30, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
November 30, 2024

When it comes to receiving gifts, some zodiac signs are naturally happy-go-lucky, just grateful to have been given a gift in the first place. Some signs, on the other hand, are a little more hard to please.

We're not saying the following three signs are bound to be difficult to buy for, but in terms of their quintessential qualities, let's just say you might have your work cut out for you.

P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun sign, rising sign, and/or Venus sign, which influences the way we receive love.

1.

Capricorn

If you're buying a gift for a Capricorn, be sure to give it some extra thought. Considering their planetary ruler is Saturn, which is associated with challenges, discipline, and structure, Capricorns tend to be pretty serious. These "all-business" types aren't ones to wear their hearts on their sleeve, so if you're looking for a really excited reaction or a big, heartfelt "thank you," don't get your hopes up.

2.

Aquarius

The second hardest sign to buy for is none other than cool and aloof Aquarius. These folks are so ahead of their time; they've probably already had the gift you've given them for years. And even if the gift is new to them, that doesn't mean it'll be up to their standards. Aquarians love to be unique and eccentric, so if it wasn't their idea, they don't always like it.

3.

Virgo

Finally, we have Virgo as the third hardest sign to buy for. While they might not be as serious as Capricorn, or as aloof as Aquarius, Virgos are extremely particular with impossibly high standards. You might think you're getting them the perfect gift—perhaps even one they said they wanted!—but if it isn't down to their exact specifications (i.e. a bespoke monogram or the right shade of green), it'll be hard for them to mask their disapproval.

The takeaway

Again, we're not saying these signs are going to hate whatever gift you give them no matter what—just that they tend to be harder to please than most. So if you're buying for a Cap, Aquarius, or Virgo this year, just make sure to give their gift plenty of thought.

