Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Emotional? These 3—Just Don't Tell Them
The 12 signs of the zodiac are all unique, and that means some are more emotional than others. When it comes to aloof and detached Aquariuses, or grounded and serious Capricorns, for example, you might never see them cry.
But for the following three signs, big emotions and bigger tears only come naturally to them.
And P.S., this would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun or rising sign, as well as their moon sign, which influences our emotions and inner world.
Cancer
Let's be honest—the Cancers out there probably knew they were going to be on this list. Being emotional is basically their number one trait, considering they're ruled by the moon.
And just like the moon moves through each sign roughly ever 2.5 days, it can seem like Cancers moods change just as quickly. Being emotional isn't necessarily a bad thing though—Cancers are also extremely sensitive, intuitive, empathetic, and nurturing.
But in terms of being classically emotional (i.e. crying easily, being deeply affected by things like music and movies, etc.) Cancers definitely fit the bill.
Pisces
Up next we have Pisces, which happens to be another water sign, like Cancer. The water signs are known to be more emotional, considering their element is literally associated with emotions. And like Cancer, Pisces is also especially empathetic, sensitive, and in touch with their own emotions—and the emotions of others.
So much so, in fact, that many believe Pisces to be the most psychic sign of the zodiac. They're so adept at feeling the energy of people (and even environments) around them that they become overwhelmed.
And when that happens, strong emotions are sure to follow. As such, Pisces would do well to strengthen their boundaries and develop healthy coping mechanisms for stressful times.
Aries
If you're surprised to see Aries closing out the list at number three, think again! These fiery folks may be impulsive and brave, but they're also quick to temper and prone to emotional outbursts.
When we think about the order of the astrological signs, they often parallel the cycle of life from birth to death. Aries, of course, is the first sign of the astrological wheel. They know no fear and they want what's theirs—but they can also be big babies.
An Aries gets emotional when things don't go their way, and as aforementioned, they're quick to temper. Crying isn't out of the question for them, but they made this list because their version of "most emotional" looks more like a temper tantrum.
The takeaway
It's worth mentioning that everyone's birth chart is individualized, and someone might have other aspects at play that make them more or less emotional. Just because someone is a Pisces sun, for instance, doesn't mean they'll be a cry-baby, or even that a grounded Taurus won't be.
But in terms of the classic qualities of each sign, it's usually a fair bet that Cancers, Pisces, and Aries will have pretty big emotions from time to time.