These 3 Zodiac Duos Make The Ultimate Power Couples
Our zodiac sign can reveal so much about our personality, strengths and weaknesses, and even our compatibility with others. Every couple has a unique mix of both people's birth charts, creating that couple's specific dynamic.
And for the following three duos, they'll often find they make amazing pairs. Of course, you'll want to do a synastry reading to get the full picture of your zodiac compatibility—and take every reading with a grain of salt. But when it comes to the archetypal qualities of these signs at their best, consider them a match made in astrological heaven.
Taurus & Libra
At first glance, you might think Taurus and Libra are an odd pair, and in some ways they are. But the key to this cosmic duo is their mutual ruling planet, Venus—which, of course, is the planet of love, beauty, and pleasure.
They're the only two signs ruled by the lovey-dovey benefic planet, making them feel an instant sense of kinship and understanding.
Motivated by the same things and speaking the language of love with eloquence, these two appreciate the beauty in simple pleasures, romance, and joy. They bring out the best in each other, and there's a sense of ease and happiness whenever they're together.
Cancer & Capricorn
Capricorn and Cancer sit opposite each other on the zodiac wheel, which some would say makes them astrological soulmates. Like two sides of the same coin, both people in an opposition relationship play a distinct role. When done right, this dynamic creates an unstoppable force for growth and forward movement.
Take Capricorn, the responsible and hardworking earth sign. It makes perfect sense that they would benefit from Cancer's sensitive, emotional receptivity; meanwhile, Cancer benefits from Capricorn's structure and grounding.
Cancer is also thought of as the archetypal mother of the zodiac, while Capricorn is heavy on the paternal energy. In other words? These two make the ultimate trad-pair.
Sagittarius & Pisces
Last but never least, we have another seemingly odd couple: Sagittarius and Pisces. These signs actually form a square aspect on the zodiac wheel, which is a rather tense aspect—but when these two get it right, they make for a truly inspiring couple.
Pisces is ruled by Neptune in modern astrology, but once upon a time, it was ruled by Jupiter. Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, and with it being the planet of growth, expansion, luck, abundance, and wisdom, when Pisces and Sag come together, they amplify all those themes for each other.
They'll likely love to travel, learn new things together, or otherwise keep growing and evolving together. There's something mystical and very joyous to this partnership, making it one that feels worthwhile in the long run.
The takeaway
If you're not in one of these duos or even one of these signs, have no fear: All the zodiac signs have the capacity to make for great couples depending on the individuals and other aspects of their birth charts.