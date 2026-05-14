There's A Taurus New Moon This Weekend—Here Are The 3 Signs That Will Be Most Affected
With just over a week left in Taurus season, we have a new moon in Taurus on the horizon, ushering in stable ground and realigning us with our deepest values.
This new moon will be exact on Saturday, May 16, at 4:03 p.m. EDT, and while we're all sure to feel its effects, these three signs will be impacted by the Taurus new moon the most. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to look check for your sun and rising signs.
Taurus
This is your new moon, Taurus, so it should come as no surprise that you're going to feel its effects the most. It is your birthday season, after all, so you're likely feeling reflective—while simultaneously thinking about the year ahead.
With the moon in your sign, it's activating your first house of self image and identity, encouraging you to take a closer look at who you're becoming, and of course, making any adjustments if need be. You've got a clean slate to move forward, but you'll want to get clear on where your values stand, including whether you're aligned with them.
In any case, this new moon is like a springboard into your next chapter, so use it wisely. The moves you make now could have a ripple effect over the next six months leading up to the Taurus full moon during Scorpio season.
Scorpio
Taurus is your opposite or "sister" sign, Scorpio, sometimes also referred to as your "soulmate sign." With the moon here, it's focusing in on your seventh house of partnerships and long-term commitment, so you could be all about coupling up this weekend.
And considering new moons are a time to start fresh, this could be an excellent opportunity to put yourself out there and meet someone new if you're single. Already booed up? Perhaps it's time to reingnite the spark by turing up the sensuality–it's what Taurus would want!
Just keep in mind that the seventh house can speak to business relationships and contracts as well. Keep your eye out for opportunities on that front, whether it's a new business partner, a potential collab, or a worthwhile deal. Overall, the name of the game for you under this moon is to make sure your closest relationships actually feel good—and are aligned with your deeper values.
Leo
This is an excellent new moon to do some manifesting, Leo, so you'll be happy to know it's landing in your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career. If you've felt your purpose wavering at all lately, this is the moment to focus back in and start making moves.
With Mercury, the planet of communication, also in Taurus under this new moon, your best bet is to make sure your communication is as grounded and straightforward as your actions. Be direct without being too stubborn, and get clear on how your values are aligning with your current work life.
If there's a misalignment, of course, this is a great opportunity to address it. Taurus is all about practicality and taking tangible steps to get what it wants, so don't be afraid to simplify, streamline, and go after what it is you truly want out of your larger path.
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, the grounding vibes of this Taurus new moon should be more than welcome as we're (still) recovering from that hectic Aries season. For Taurus, Scorpio, and Leo, however, they'll want to be extra prepared to take some tangible steps forward.