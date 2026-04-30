These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Feel The Full Flower Moon The Most
We have an emotional and transformative full moon in Scorpio headed our way this week, and along with it, five celestial bodies are posted up in kickstarter Aries.
The energy of this Scorpio moon (AKA the full Flower Moon) is all about revealing hidden truths, trusting your intuition, and going deep in order to let go of things that aren't working. But with the Aries influence at play, we're also being encouraged to tap into our personal power, our courage, and our enthusiasm.
The full moon will be exact on Friday, May 1, at 1:23 p.m. EDT, and we'll all be impacted by it, to be sure. But in terms of which zodiac signs will feel it the most, these three should be prepared for some major release.
Note: Be sure to look for your sun and rising sign.
Scorpio
With the full moon in your sign, Scorpio, you can undoubtedly expect some big emotions—and potentially big changes—under this lunation. Not only is it the halfway point of the year since your birthday season, but a number of other planets are in Aries and your sixth house of habits, routine, and self care.
In other words, this is an excellent opportunity for you to slow down and do some reflection. This moon is like a checkpoint to assess how far you've come since your birthday—and let go of anything you don't want to hold onto going forward.
You're not afraid to look into the shadows, dig deep, and tear it all down in order to be reborn. That's what your sign does best, and that's exactly what you're intended to do right now.
Taurus
Scorpio is your opposite sign, Taurus, which means this Scorpio full moon is going to spotlight your seventh house of partnerships and longterm commitments. And for what it's worth, we tend to think of this as the "marriage house," but it can also speak to business relationships and contracts.
In any case, your most important relationships are under some major scrutiny right now. Scorpio is known for being a bit of an investigator, so you may run up against trust issues, skepticism, or even paranoia in your relationships under these moonbeams. Not to mention, with so many planets in Aries and your 12th house of endings, you could be craving closure, healing—or even an apology from someone who's wronged you.
It's possible a relationship may end right now, but this full moon could also reveal relationship dynamics that need to change or be released. Whatever the case may be, trust your intuition and remember what you deserve in your partnerships.
Aquarius
This could be an important moment for you career and overall life path, Aquarius, as the Scorpio full moon lights up your 10th house of public image and career. Of course, Scorpio forms a tense square to your sign, so with that aspect at play, you could feel pressured (but maybe also inspired?) to make some changes at work.
Not to mention, Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron are all in Aries, activating your third house of communication. As such, your ideas, words, and influence will all be stronger right now. People at work and out in the world will want to hear what you have to say, so you have a real opportunity to leverage this moment.
Just keep in mind that full moons are about release, even if Aries is all about starting something new. Make sure before you dive into any new projects or goals at work, you've cleared out anything holding you back first.
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, we're all sure to feel transformed (and potentially emotionally rattled) by this powerful full moon. But in terms of which signs will feel its astrological effects the most, Scorpio, Taurus, and Aquarius can expect the deepest shifts, realizations, and changes.