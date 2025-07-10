Advertisement
Ready For This Month's Capricorn Full Moon? These 3 Signs Will Feel It The Most
Cancer season is well underway, and this week, we have a Capricorn full moon on the horizon to offer a much-needed cosmic reckoning.
Also known as the Buck Moon (named by Native Americans for the time of year when male deer are growing their antlers), this full moon is a time for releasing outdated structures, serving as a mid-year checkpoint and self assessment.
The moon will reach its peak on Thursday, July 10, at 4:37 p.m. EDT. While we're all sure to feel its effects, these three signs will be impacted by the Buck Moon the most.
Note: Be sure to look for your sun, moon, and rising signs.
Capricorn
With the moon in your sign, Capricorn, it's landing in your first house of self and identity. Any time the moon is in our sign, we have a chance for reflection and introspection. This time around, you'll want to think back to January, as this moon marks the culmination of the larger lunar cycle that began for you during the last Capricorn new moon.
Now, you've reached the pinnacle of this cycle, and it's time to drop some baggage off before moving forward, as well as reflect on how far you've come. After all, in order to understand where you're going, you first need to understand what's been holding you back.
Ultimately, you're being supported right now to let go of things weighing down your own image (such as limiting beliefs), so allow for the internal shifts that are revealing themselves to you.
Cancer
Capricorn is your opposite sign, Cancer, which means that this full moon is illuminating your seventh house of long-term partnerships and commitment. Naturally, this is a big moment for your relationships, so give them extra attention right now.
And remember, the seventh house speaks to business relationships, not just romantic ones. If a business partner has been rubbing you the wrong way or you're feeling the need to set more boundaries, this is definitely the moon to do it.
Whether you're coupled up or single, this moon reminds your sensitive soul of the importance of limits and structure—things you tend to struggle with. Emotional safety is paramount to you, especially in relationships, so you're being encouraged now to release the things inhibiting that safety.
Aries
How are things on the job front, Aries? As this full moon in Capricorn lights up your 10th house of career and public image, you're poised to make destiny-altering shifts right now. Your sign forms a square to this moon, which isn't always comfortable—but that tension might be just what you need to kick your butt into gear.
Considering Capricorn is a sign all about discipline and structure (things that might not come naturally to you), you're being called to look at where you need more of that practicality in your life.
If you want to actualize all those ambitions, you have to take tangible steps to get there, and that's what you're being reminded of now. Moral of the story? Clear out anything interfering with your own discipline and destiny.
The takeaway
The Capricorn full moon brings plenty of reality checks and a heavy dose of discipline. Every zodiac sign can expect to feel a surge of motivation and ambition under these Cap moonbeams, but Capricorn, Cancer, and Aries will likely be feeling it the most.