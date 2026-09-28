3 Unexpected Habits I Picked Up In My 30s That Support Brain Health
It’s never too early (or too late) to try something new. And in my 30s, my goal has been to try new hobbies and habits that are fun and supportive of my health.
This year, I picked up 3 new habits that I’m excited about. Plus, they all happen to be good for my brain and body.
Crocheting
Grandma hobbies (like crocheting, knitting gardening) have become increasingly popular among people of all ages. And I was drawn to crocheting mainly to have an indoor activity in the winter that didn’t involve screens.
The basic stitches were easy enough to pick up after one quick session with a friend. And with the help of online tutorials helped me in finishing my first project: a baby blanket to gift to a friend.
There's something satisfying about turning a ball of yarn into something practical. But getting there requires a surprising amount of concentration. I'm constantly counting stitches, following a pattern, coordinating my hands, and figuring out how to fix mistakes when something goes wrong (and it did).
There's even some early research on crocheting specifically. In a small study, researchers found that a single crochet session improved certain measures of attention in experienced crocheters, with brain imaging revealing changes in functional connectivity between brain regions.
It’s been the perfect activity to unwind after a day of work.
RELATED READ: This Is One Of The Best Hobbies For Longevity
Sculling
I live in Boston, and for years I've watched rowers on the Charles River. As someone who’s originally from Nebraska, I didn’t have a lot of exposure to this sport in my early years, and I’ve been intrigued to try it.
This summer I finally did. I found a learn-to-scull program that teaches complete beginners like me the foundations of rowing. So by the end of the month-long program (with 3 early morning practices a week), you would leave as a novice rower.
Sculling is a form of rowing where each person uses two oars, one in each hand, rather than sharing a set of oars with a team. It sounds intimidating at first, but I was surprised by how accessible it is. And while it’s a challenging full-body workout, it’s also low-impact, making it an activity that can work for people across a range of fitness levels.
I also quickly realized that rowing requires just as much mental focus as physical effort. You’re constantly adjusting your balance, coordinating your arms and legs, and paying attention to your technique and surroundings. It’s a unique combination of movement, concentration, and coordination that keeps your brain engaged while your body works.
Overall, I rowed for 3 months this summer and am looking forward to picking it back up in the spring.
Taking a creatine supplement
I’m no stranger to creatine. I’ve taken it for years to support muscle health and strength, but more recently, I’ve been paying closer attention to the research on creatine and the brain. Since the brain has its own high energy demands, researchers are exploring how creatine supplementation may support brain energy metabolism and cognitive function.*
That’s what prompted me to try mindbodygreen’s creatine brain+, which combines 5 grams of creatine monohydrate with 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline, a neuronutrient that supports brain cell membranes and energy metabolism.* I started taking it daily around lunchtime, partly because I was curious whether it could help with my afternoon mental slump.
By day three, I noticed I felt more alert in the afternoon and could stay focused on my work without feeling like I needed to reach for another cup of coffee.*
I love having a creatine product in my routine (it’s also helped me build more muscle from my workouts), and this cognition-supporting option is my new go-to*
The takeaway
I didn’t pick up any of these habits because I thought they would make me “smarter” or protect my brain. I picked them up because they’re fun, they challenge me in different ways, and they give me something to look forward to. But I love that crocheting, sculling, and taking creatine brain+ can all fit into a bigger picture of supporting brain health as I get older.