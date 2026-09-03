I Tried A Brain Health Supplement For 1 Week — Here’s What I Noticed
I’m no stranger to supplements. As a dietitian, I help connect folks to the supplements that can actually help them reach their health goals. I also lean on supplements in my own day-to-day routine. This vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+ has been a breakfast staple of mine for 2 years, and this multi has done wonders in keeping my immune system alert.*
I’m also a big fan of creatine. mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+ has powered me through workouts (and their recovery) for years. Creatine is one of the most researched supplements out there for muscle health, and I’ve been closely following the emerging research on creatine for brain health.* And it’s convincing—for both that boost of mental energy when you need it the most and for long-term cognitive support.* So I decided to switch to a creatine supplement that was specifically formulated for brain health: creatine brain+.
What is creatine brain+?
creatine brain+ is a powdered supplement that provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate along with 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline.
Citicoline is a specific neuronutrient that helps maintain brain cell membranes, supports metabolism and energy production in the brain, and supports other neurotransmitters.* (Cognizin® is a branded form of citicoline that has been clinically studied).
The more I read about citicoline, the more I realized I needed to add this ingredient to my supplement stack. And the creatine and citicoline pairing in creatine brain+ was the perfect way to do just that.
More mental energy in a week
While I’m only a week into taking it every day, I’ve already noticed a significant shift in my focus. As a nutrition editor, I spend my days reading and writing about the latest nutrition science. And by 2 p.m., I typically see my mental stamina start to fade.
So, I was curious to see if this supplement would help power me through this slump (afternoon caffeine somehow makes me feel more groggy).
Every day at lunch, I mixed one serving of creatine brain+ watermelon with cold water and gulped it down—it was that good.
As neither of these ingredients is a stimulant, the result wasn’t a jolting or jittery burst of energy. Rather, the feeling mimicked that of a steady hum of an engine.* By day 3, I noticed that this hum kept me more zero-ed in on my work in the afternoon. I was more alert and able to move through projects more efficiently (instead of toggling between 48 open tabs).*
Research indicates that taking creatine and citicoline can help support brain energy metabolism within the first week. And within the first month, they can help enhance attention and mental clarity.*† Although those mental clarity benefits showed up a little earlier for me.
Creatine’s and citicoline’s benefits build with time. If I stay consistent with this supplement, I should notice improvements in cognitive function and muscle growth in the next month, and reap the memory support benefits around week 12.*†
How to take it
You can take creatine brain+ at any time of day. I like pairing mine with lunch as I do notice a change in my mental energy a couple hours after taking it. I also have a hard time staying hydrated throughout the day. So having a big glass of water with my midday meal also does wonders for my energy level.
I also have the unflavored powder as well, and some days I will mix that into my breakfast (it’s truly unflavored!).
The takeaway
Creatine is a supplement that I’ve been a fan of for years. Taking about 5 grams a day is a great way to support muscle, strength, and brain health. Adding citicoline to the mix truly optimizes this supplement for brain health. If your goal is to support both your cognition and your muscle's, then mindbodygreen’s creatine brain+ is for you.*
Now's a great time to try it as you can save 20% off site wide with code LABOR DAY.