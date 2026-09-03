I Tried A Brain Health Supplement For 1 Week — Here’s What I Noticed

I’m also a big fan of creatine. mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+ has powered me through workouts (and their recovery) for years. Creatine is one of the most researched supplements out there for muscle health, and I’ve been closely following the emerging research on creatine for brain health.* And it’s convincing—for both that boost of mental energy when you need it the most and for long-term cognitive support.* So I decided to switch to a creatine supplement that was specifically formulated for brain health: creatine brain+.