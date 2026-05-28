Which Is Better For Muscle Health With Age: Protein Or Exercise?
If you've ever wondered whether your protein intake or your gym sessions are actually doing anything for your long-term health, a large new analysis1 of randomized controlled trials has a clear answer: both matter, and they work best together.
The analysis examined decades of intervention studies in older adults and found that combining resistance training with higher protein intake consistently improved muscle mass, strength, mobility, and physical function, particularly in those who were frail, sarcopenic, hospitalized, or at risk of losing independence.
The takeaway isn't just for athletes or fitness enthusiasts. It's for anyone who wants to stay strong, mobile, and independent as they age.
About the study
The analysis reviewed randomized controlled trials spanning multiple decades and a wide range of interventions: whey protein, leucine, creatine, dairy foods, multinutrient supplements, and structured exercise programs.
Populations studied included community-dwelling older adults, frail individuals, those with diagnosed sarcopenia, and hospitalized participants.
Sarcopenia, the gradual age-related loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength, is already well established as a major driver of frailty, falls, fractures, and loss of independence.
What has been less clear is which interventions, alone or in combination, produce the most meaningful results. This analysis set out to examine that question across the full body of available RCT evidence.
Resistance training plus protein outperforms either strategy alone
The clearest finding was that resistance training combined with higher protein intake produced the most consistent improvements across all key outcomes, including muscle mass, handgrip strength, gait speed, and overall physical function. Neither intervention alone produced results as robust as the two together.
In a separate meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials involving participants with sarcopenia, whey protein supplementation alone significantly improved muscle mass index and gait speed.
But when participants also combined with resistance training, handgrip strength improved significantly as well, a marker of overall muscle function that protein alone did not reliably move.
Why the combination works better than either on its own
As you age, your muscles become less responsive to protein. This phenomenon is called anabolic resistance, and it means that the same amount of protein that would stimulate muscle protein synthesis in a younger person may not have the same effect in someone over 65.
Lifestyle interventions targeting it (including resistance training) are among the most promising management strategies.
Resistance training essentially "unlocks" the muscle-building signal. It sensitizes muscle tissue to protein, making the nutritional input far more effective. This is why the combination outperforms either strategy on its own, and why older adults in particular need to be intentional about pairing the two.
Women start losing muscle earlier than most people realize, and early signs of muscle loss are worth knowing before the decline accelerates.
How to put the research to work
Getting your protein right
How much protein do older adults actually need? Well, a good general rule of thumb is for most people is to get at least 100 grams of protein a day. Some experts even recommend getting up to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight a day.
Quality matters as much as quantity. High-quality protein sources rich in essential amino acids, particularly leucine, are the most effective at stimulating muscle protein synthesis.
Leucine acts as a key trigger for mTOR, the cellular signaling pathway that regulates muscle growth. Foods and supplements high in leucine include:
- Whey protein is one of the most leucine-dense protein sources available, with a fast absorption profile that makes it especially effective post-exercise. These are the best whey protein powders to choose from.
- Eggs are complete protein with high leucine content and excellent bioavailability.
- Chicken and turkey are lean, high-quality sources with a strong amino acid profile.
- Greek yogurt and cottage cheese are solid dairy options that combine leucine-rich protein with additional nutrients like calcium and vitamin D.
- Legumes are a plant-based option that, while lower in leucine than animal sources, can contribute meaningfully when consumed in adequate amounts.
Building a resistance training habit
Resistance training is the single most evidence-supported intervention for preserving and rebuilding muscle in older adults. The goal isn't to become a powerlifter; it's to provide your muscles with enough mechanical stimulus to maintain mass, strength, and function.
Practical guidance based on the research:
- Frequency: Aim to strength train about 2–3 times per week, with at least one rest day between sessions to allow for muscle recovery and adaptation
- Exercise selection: Incorporate compound movements that work multiple muscle groups simultaneously (squats, deadlifts, rows, presses, and lunges), as these provide the most functional benefit and the greatest stimulus for muscle protein synthesis.
- Intensity: Add in some moderate to high intensity sessions, as working to or near muscular fatigue within a set, produces better outcomes than low-load, high-rep training in most research on older adults.
- Consistency during illness or recovery: Staying as active as possible during periods of illness, hospitalization, or recovery can meaningfully reduce the muscle loss that typically accompanies bed rest (even light resistance work or walking matters).
On supplements
The analysis examined a range of supplements studied in the context of sarcopenia and muscle health. Here's a brief, evidence-informed overview:
- Whey protein is the most studied supplement in this space, with consistent evidence supporting improvements in muscle mass, gait speed, and (when combined with resistance training) strength in older adults with sarcopenia.
- Creatine supports muscle energy production and has shown benefits for muscle mass and strength in older adults, particularly when combined with resistance training.
- Multinutrient supplements, like multivitamins. Some interventions in the analysis combined protein with vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, and other nutrients; these multinutrient approaches showed promise, particularly for individuals with multiple nutritional deficiencies, though the research is less consistent than for protein and exercise alone.
RELATED READ: The 5 Best Creatine Supplements For Women
The takeaway
Age-related muscle loss is not inevitable, and this analysis reinforces what the research has been pointing to for years: the combination of resistance training and adequate protein intake is the most effective strategy for preserving muscle mass, strength, and function as you age. Neither approach alone produces results as consistent as the two together. For older adults especially, being intentional about both, not just one, is where the real benefit lies.