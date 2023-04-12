From the time I was in medical school, I've struggled with sleep issues. Back then, I had a combination of sleep deprivation and insomnia. Things got worse when I had kids, lost my parents, and became an attending physician. My relationship with sleep changed when I was able to fully connect its link to my anxiety and burnout. I started prioritizing my sleep and using self-taught cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, and I was able to get back on track.

In the process, it was important for me to set boundaries with work, friends, and family, and learn to say no. (This was hard for me as a recovering people pleaser, but the realization that I was the best version of myself when I slept well helped.)

Don’t get me wrong—I still have rough nights here and there but I have been able to work through them without allowing things to spiral.

My experience with years of sleep issues was part of what motivated me to get additional training as a sleep physician. It’s become one of my greatest missions to use my personal experiences and my understanding of the science of sleep to help others (especially busy moms!) prioritize sleep.

Now, my best night's sleep definitely comes after a day of increased physical activity, particularly when I’ve spent a fair amount of time outdoors. Two things that get in my way of good quality sleep are stress or anxiety as well as inactivity.