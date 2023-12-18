Advertisement
I Thought Nothing Could Improve My Sleep — Until I Tried This Supplement*
After 40, my quality of sleep declined rapidly. I wasn't surprised—my mother had gone through the same thing, so I figured more frequent wakeups were a natural part of getting older. But this being normal didn't make me any less miserable. On nights when I'd wake up and be unable to fall back asleep, my entire next day would be spent in an exhausted fog. I knew I needed to make sleep a priority, which led me on a years-long search for a solution.
My 15 year struggle with sleep
While some of the sleep aids I tried seemed to help me stay asleep, none of them gave me my energy back during the day. They'd just make me feel drained, counting down the minutes until I could get back to bed. Supplemental melatonin helped me fall asleep faster, but it didn't always help me stay asleep. And after a while, I started to get concerned about taking hormones night after night so I stopped.
Each night, I'd spend hours awake reading articles on my phone or shopping online to try to lull myself back to sleep. Every morning, I'd press the snooze button before begrudgingly getting out of bed. Come afternoon, I'd be so exhausted and would crave sugar and refined carbs. My patience with my family and friends was lower, and my attention span was shorter after the nights that I got poor sleep.
I'd sort of just resigned myself to feeling less than my best most days. After a decade and a half of sleep issues, you wonder if anything will actually get you through the night. Then I found sleep support+.
My experience with sleep support+
When I first saw sleep support+ when reading mindbodygreen, I was curious but a little skeptical. Even though I'd been really enjoying some of mbg's other supplements like vitamin D, I just had trouble believing this one would work for me given my sleep history.
But I'm happy to report that it did! On nights when I take this supplement, I fall asleep really well, and while I do still wake up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom, I'm able to quickly fall back asleep after.* I'm not tossing and turning or picking up my phone or computer.
For the first time in so long, I'm waking up naturally. I can get up and immediately function, no exhaustion or grogginess to get through. I've become so much more of a morning person since starting this supplement and have actually started to do 30 minutes of yoga first thing to get into the flow of the day.
From there, I find it easier to make healthier choices throughout the whole day. I've swapped my sweet, sugared tea for green tea and my midday chocolate for nuts and fruit. I don't rely on any of the crutches that I used to, now that the deep, restorative sleep from my 20s is back.
The takeaway
A few weeks ago, I had an experience that demonstrated how well sleep support+ works. I was traveling and had packed all my vitamins and supplements in a bag. On the first night after I arrived, my sleep was not great—similar to how it was before I'd started taking the supplement.
The second night, I tossed and turned too. By the third night of subpar sleep, I was confused and wanted to get to the bottom of it. I poured out my supplements and realized that I'd accidentally been taking fiber capsules instead of sleep support+; they were the same color! When I corrected the mistake, my rest was back on track once again.*
Clearly, this is a product that really works, at least for me. I've had such a positive experience with it that I'm now recommending it to other people in my life, like my daughter who is a Ph.D. candidate and works weird hours in a lab. I feel confident sharing sleep support+ with my loved ones knowing how much it's helped me stay asleep through the night and wake up feeling more energized than I have in years.*
As told to mbg editor Emma Loewe.
