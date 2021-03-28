mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
The Holistic Ingredient An MD Uses For Deeper Sleep & A Gentler Wakeup

The Holistic Ingredient An MD Uses For Deeper Sleep & A Gentler Wakeup

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Woman Sleeping with wavy hair spread across pillow

Image by JOSE COELLO / Stocksy

March 28, 2021 — 9:04 AM

The human brain, unfortunately, doesn't come with an on-off switch. Getting into sleep mode after a long day is a gradual process that involves physiological changes (slower heart rate, reduced temperature and blood pressure, etc.) as well as shifts in sleep-regulating neurotransmitters—gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA for short) being one of the biggies. This chemical messenger's job is to tell the body to relax and calm down following any outside triggers or excitement. Needless to say, when levels of it are off, our sleep tends to suffer.

The research on pharmaGABA for sleep.

Low GABA levels—which can be caused by genetics, medication, poor diet, and just everyday stressors—have been associated with insomnia and difficulty falling asleep. While eating a healthy diet, exercising, and doing calming activities like meditation can help bring levels back into balance, there's also a natural supplement that's been proved to support healthy GABA levels and help people fall asleep fast.*

Meet pharmaGABA, a version of the GABA neurotransmitter that's manufactured using a fermentation process that isn't too dissimilar from the one used to make cheese, wine, and other fermented foods.

Acclaimed integrative medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D., has been using this natural form of GABA to help patients sleep for decades, to great success.*

"It's an amazing substance," Rountree told mbg's co-CEO Jason Wachob during a recent virtual sleep summit.* "It's been shown to bind to the same GABA aminobutyric acid receptors in the brain that help us calm down and relax."*

Rountree explained that some of his medical colleagues were at first doubtful that manufactured GABA could have the same effects as the real deal, but recent research has shown otherwise.* In one 2018 double-blind, placebo-controlled trial on 40 patients who reported insomnia symptoms, a four-week GABA regimen was shown to decrease their sleep latency (the time it takes someone to fall asleep) and increase sleep efficacy (the percentage of time in bed someone actually spends sleeping).*

While this study was conducted over the course of one month, pharmaGABA seems to get to work immediately.*

"I wouldn't say that it knocks you out," Rountree clarifies.* "It just makes you feel calmer and more relaxed, and there are studies showing that it actually affects brainwaves."*

In one of those clinical trials, EEG measurements found that GABA, compared to water and L-theanine (another amino acid that's thought to promote sleep), significantly increased the brain's alpha waves (relaxing) and decreased its beta waves (stimulating) within an hour of administration.* In short, Rountree says? "It's the real deal."

Advertisement

Other sleep enhancers that pharmaGABA works well with.

When mbg formulated its first sleep supplement, sleep support+, we knew pharmaGABA had to be part of the formula.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
sleep support+

To boost its relaxation chops, we paired pharmaGABA with a bioavailable form of magnesium, magnesium glycinate.* The mineral actually binds to the same receptors in the brain that GABA does, setting off a similarly calming reaction throughout the body. The formula is topped off with jujube, a fruit that's long been prized in traditional Chinese medicine for its ability to improve sleep quality and enhance daytime functioning.*

"[Magnesium and pharmaGABA] can enhance the ability to fall asleep, but they also improve sleep quality, and so does jujube," Rountree said at the summit. "This is kind of an ideal formula for both."*

That's what we think makes sleep support+ so special. Unlike other popular supplements like melatonin, it doesn't just help people fall asleep faster. It's designed to improve all-around sleep quality, too, leading to a difference that you can feel the next morning.* While it's not quite an on-off switch for the brain, it might just be the next best thing.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

We Spend 50% Of Our Time In This Sleep Stage — Here's What Happens

Sarah Regan
We Spend 50% Of Our Time In This Sleep Stage — Here's What Happens
Integrative Health

9 Ways To Hack Your Brain For Better Sleep, From A Neuroscientist

Sarah Regan
9 Ways To Hack Your Brain For Better Sleep, From A Neuroscientist
Spirituality

What To Know About Tonight's Special Supermoon In Libra

The AstroTwins
What To Know About Tonight's Special Supermoon In Libra
Recipes

No More Bland Grains: These Two Tasty Quinoa Dishes Are Ready In Minutes

Eliza Sullivan
No More Bland Grains: These Two Tasty Quinoa Dishes Are Ready In Minutes
Motivation

This Workout Type Is All About Optimizing Your Body's Energy Systems

Mallory Creveling, CPT
This Workout Type Is All About Optimizing Your Body's Energy Systems
Functional Food

10 Holistic Ways To Give Your Snack Shelf A Wellness Glow-Up

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
10 Holistic Ways To Give Your Snack Shelf A Wellness Glow-Up
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Attention Span Running Low? Why Astrologers Say You Can Blame The Cosmos

The AstroTwins
Attention Span Running Low? Why Astrologers Say You Can Blame The Cosmos
Beauty

The Weird Reasons Your Hair Is Duller Post-Winter & How To Revamp It

Alexandra Engler
The Weird Reasons Your Hair Is Duller Post-Winter & How To Revamp It
Love

How Online Marriage Counseling Works, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
How Online Marriage Counseling Works, In Case You're Curious
Functional Food

The Genius Way This School RD Is Teaching Her Preschooler Healthy Eating Habits

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
The Genius Way This School RD Is Teaching Her Preschooler Healthy Eating Habits
Routines

7 Unique Arm Exercises That Go Way Beyond Classic Curls & Pushups

Kristine Thomason
7 Unique Arm Exercises That Go Way Beyond Classic Curls & Pushups
Off-the-Grid

7 Things You Can Do In The Dark During Tonight's "Earth Hour"

Sarah Regan
7 Things You Can Do In The Dark During Tonight's "Earth Hour"
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-research-on-why-pharmagaba-can-promote-better-sleep

Your article and new folder have been saved!