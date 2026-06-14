Part of why it peaks in midlife is that you've learned when to push and when to pivot, Lachman explained. She distinguishes between primary control, going after your goals directly, and secondary control, adjusting the goal when the original target isn't realistic anymore. By midlife, you've gotten better at both. You know when to keep charging and when to tweak the plan so you can still move forward. "Rather than dwelling on what you can't do," she explained, "try to find a way that maybe changing it a little bit so that you are in fact able to do it."